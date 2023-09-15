ISPT appoints risk, legal chief

ISPT has added Andrew Dean to its executive leadership team as chief legal, risk, and safety officer.

Dean has over 15 years' experience leading legal, risk, and safety teams in the property industry across the Asia Pacific region.

In his new role, Dean is responsible for overseeing legal issues, risk mitigation strategies, and safety initiatives across the ISPT Group.

ISPT chief executive Chris Chapple said: "Andrew's deep expertise dealing with diverse legal matters and leading teams across multiple regions, will be an asset to ISPT as we unify our legal, governance, risk and safety functions, building on our strong culture of safety and governance across the business."

Dean's appointment aligns with ISPT's "transformation agenda" and adds him to an executive leadership team that includes Mathew Brown, William Walker, Amanda Steele, Madeleine Tomczyk, Hazel Thurlow, Grainne Kearns, Simon Milne, and Steven Peters, all under the direction of Chapple.

The appointment is in line with ISPT's ongoing strategy to focus on capability building, evolving business practices, and simplifying the organisation's structure for increased efficiency.

ISPT is currently exploring a potential merger with IFM Investors, as confirmed in June.

The industry super fund-owned IFM Investors and ISPT said in a joint statement that: "A potential merger recognises that IFM and ISPT have complementary businesses and capabilities. They also have an extensive common shareholder base."

ISPT was established by AustralianSuper, Cbus and HESTA in 1994 and had $22.1 billion in AUM at the end of March. The lion's share is invested in Australian property.