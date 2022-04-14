ISA uncovers disgraceful regional gender super gap

Industry Super Australia has said women in their 40s that live in regional Victorian city Bendigo have half the superannuation of men.

It's believed this large divergence first expanded when many local women took time out of the workforce to have children.

In response to these findings, ISA forebode that a lack of bridge the gap commitments at the upcoming election would have disastrous consequences.

"A generation of local mums could be at risk of retiring in poverty," an ISA statement claimed.

Bendigo women on the cusp of retirement have a median super balance of just $131,100 - a third less than the male median balance of $198,900.

It was found that local men and women typically start off with similar balances in their 20s, albeit a 5% discrepancy.

However, once a woman reached her 30s, the gender super gap jumped 22%. At this age the median super balance of local women is also $13,100 less than men.

ISA attributed this stark variance to women taking time out of the paid workforce to raise children. But the super fund took issue with the fact that far too few women aren't being paid super on parental leave.

Parental leave is the only type of paid leave that does not attract the super guarantee and the government does not pay super on its scheme.

As a result of super not being paid on the taxpayer-funded Commonwealth Parental Leave Pay scheme, Industry stated: "Since 2011, up to 8460 Bendigo mothers have missed out on $9.5 million in retirement contributions."

"This super sting costs a local mother of two about $15,000 from her final retirement balance."

ISA advocacy director Georgia Brumby added: "Bendigo women are retiring with not enough super and it's time to do something about it, starting with getting super paid on parental leave."

"Adding super to the government parental leave scheme is a small investment that will help boost the retirement savings of local women, if we don't fix this inequity local mums will have to pay the price for decades to come."

Likewise, a 2020 retirement income review found that paying the super guarantee on employer paid parental leave and the government's Parental Leave Pay could improve the fairness of the retirement income system.

The review said such measures would have a small impact but would lessen the impact of career breaks taken by women to raise children.

At present, women spend 12 years less in the full-time workforce than men which has a dramatic impact on their super balance.

A 2016 Senate report also exposed that one in three women retire with no super balance at all.

On the current inequalities, Brumby concluded: "Working mums should not fall behind when having a baby, it's time to end this financial penalty on pregnancy."