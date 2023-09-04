Ironbark launches global infrastructure fund

The Ironbark EagleCrest Infrastructure fund is an open-ended, mid-market focused private markets solution and has already received backing from private wealth firms.

Ironbark EagleCrest Infrastructure feeds into the offshore Eaglecrest Infrastructure Fund and marks the second investment strategy alliance between Ironbark and global infrastructure investor Fiera Infrastructure, an affiliate of Canadian asset management firm Fiera Capital.

Ironbark head of funds management Alex Donald said Ironbark EagleCrest Infrastructure is a unique offering that solves for some of the key limitations of traditional private asset products.

"Traditionally, accessing private markets, and particularly direct global infrastructure has been quite difficult for non-institutional clients.," he explained.

"What makes us slightly different is we've built a fund that's accessible to the wholesale mass affluent, private wealth and high-net-worth space."

Another interesting factor setting the fund apart is that it's open-ended and does not use a capital call structure which can be cumbersome to administer.

To achieve this, the fund has been constructed so that investors can put money in monthly, and after three years, are able to take money out quarterly.

"Liquidity wise, it's quite different to what's out there," Donald said.

Te underlying fund, EagleCrest Infrastructure, is domiciled in Luxembourg and managed by Fiera Infrastructure.

"What's exciting for investors is that the underlying EagleCrest Infrastructure Fund they're accessing is a mature, diverse portfolio of assets," Donald said.

"Within this fund, investors get access to a known portfolio of high-quality assets."

Ironbark has been deeply engaged with local private wealth networks as it developed the offering, Donald said.

The fund has already signed two "very large national private wealth groups", and Donald expects to have several hundred million dollars raised in the first 12 months.

"In the product design phase of the fund, we engaged key decision-makers in private wealth, which was helpful in understanding and structuring the product to meet their needs," he said.

"As a result of that engagement, Ironbark EagleCrest Infrastructure was structured with robust liquidity features and the ability to be fully hedged to Aussie dollars, which is unusual in this space... One of the other things that really attracted them to the capability is the fact that the underlying EagleCrest Infrastructure portfolio provides significant opportunity for further capital deployment."

The ability to deploy capital quickly is really important, Donald said, "as it helps significantly reduce potential cash drag sometimes associated with private market strategies."

There are over 60 infrastructure assets in the portfolio, he added.

Fiera Infrastructure president Alina Osorio said the portfolio of 11 essential infrastructure platforms provides Fiera Infrastructure with significant capital deployment opportunities to further drive value and growth through its investments.

"At the core, what this is, and what investors ultimately are going to invest in, is a very well diversified, mature infrastructure portfolio," Osorio explained.

"We invest in private equity infrastructure investments, and that's an important feature - we're investing in equity rather than debt securities.

"We make a direct investment into these businesses, so we're not going through another fund or structure product of any kind. We not only are financial investors, but we also have strong governance and an ability to influence the direction of our businesses."

EagleCrest Infrastructure invests across a range of infrastructure segments such as digital, social, and energy transition.

"We fundamentally believe that infrastructure is a long-term asset class," Osorio said.

"So, we invest in things that the society needs to operate, like utilities, transportation, renewable energy, fibre, social. Because of this, we think it makes a lot of sense to tackle this investment through a long-term lens."

A seasoned professional in the infrastructure asset class, Osorio added the importance of incorporating ESG throughout the investment lifecycle.

For example, the fund doesn't have any carbon generation energy investments.

"We deliberately structured the fund from an investment perspective to be sensitive to ESG," Osorio said.

"ESG is not just about the investments you make, it's also about how you asset manage and oversee investments... I think the best way to describe it is it's something that we have woven into our culture and our approach."