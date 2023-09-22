Iress Wealth appoints interim chief

Iress Wealth appoints interim chiefBY ELIZABETH FRY | FRIDAY, 22 SEP 2023 12:30PM
Iress has confirmed a mini reshuffle of its leadership team as Harry Mitchell chief executive of wealth management takes up a broader role, splitting his time between Australia and the UK.
Consequently, the trading technology firm has promoted operating chief Amara Haqqani to Mitchell's role in an acting capacity.
Mitchell's new title is group executive wealth and UK.
Although temporary, the promotion caps a meteoric rise for Haqqani.
Just one month ago, the ASX-listed firm named Haqqani chief operating officer for wealth.
In the role, she oversees the delivery of strategic, operational, and financial outcomes for the wealth business.
She joined from Bennelong Funds Management, where, as chief client strategy officer, she oversaw product development and management, regulatory affairs, and corporate sustainability.
Before that, Haqqani held senior roles in financial services, including Milliman, Challenger, Financial Services Council, and Equity Trustees.
