Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Executive Appointments

Iress Wealth appoints interim chief

BY ELIZABETH FRY  |  FRIDAY, 22 SEP 2023   12:30PM

Iress has confirmed a mini reshuffle of its leadership team as Harry Mitchell chief executive of wealth management takes up a broader role, splitting his time between Australia and the UK.

Consequently, the trading technology firm has promoted operating chief Amara Haqqani to Mitchell's role in an acting capacity.

Mitchell's new title is group executive wealth and UK.

Although temporary, the promotion caps a meteoric rise for Haqqani.

Just one month ago, the ASX-listed firm named Haqqani chief operating officer for wealth.

In the role, she oversees the delivery of strategic, operational, and financial outcomes for the wealth business.

Sponsored Video
Discover Generation Life: market leading investment provider

She joined from Bennelong Funds Management, where, as chief client strategy officer, she oversaw product development and management, regulatory affairs, and corporate sustainability.

Before that, Haqqani held senior roles in financial services, including Milliman, Challenger, Financial Services Council, and Equity Trustees.

Read more: IressHarry MitchellAmara HaqqaniBennelong Funds ManagementChallengerEquity TrusteesFinancial Services CouncilMilliman
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

CareSuper, Spirit Super mandate Iress ahead of merger
Cost-of-living crisis will persist into future: Study
Managed accounts FUM hits $162bn
Insignia Financial promotes two key staffers
Government consults on superannuation objective laws
Government must do more after product failures: FSC, SCA
AMG Super terminates MySuper offer
SuperConcepts to take over AET platforms clients
IGR to spark fresh retirement income consultation
Bravura hires global head of product

Editor's Choice

APRA moves to ensure improved member outcomes

ANDREW MCKEAN
APRA is updating Prudential Standard 'Strategic Planning and Member Outcomes' (SPS 515) to enhance member outcomes in superannuation, including requiring trustees to justify business-related expenses.

Iress Wealth appoints interim chief

ELIZABETH FRY
Iress has confirmed a mini reshuffle of its leadership team as Harry Mitchell chief executive of wealth management takes up a broader role, splitting his time between Australia and the UK.

Singaporean wealth manager mandates Aussie boutique

CHLOE WALKER
Melbourne-based Spatium Capital has received an undisclosed investment from Singaporean wealth manager Conduit Group (Conduit) in its Small Companies Fund (SSCF).

State Street implements first rebrand in 50 years

CHLOE WALKER
State Street has rebranded for the first time in over five decades, saying its new look represents its "history of firsts", with the branding unveiled alongside its new global headquarters.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
OCT
26

Best Practice Forum on Retirement Income 

NOV
9

Technical Services Forum 

OCT
16-27

Best of Breed Global Research and Investment Program for Research Managers (BOB) 

OCT
23

11th Post Retirement Australia Hybrid Forum 2023 

OCT
30

7th FUNDTECH 2023- Future of Super Fund Technology & Innovations Hybrid Forum 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Cullen Gunn

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
KILTER RURAL
It was a fascination with Australian flora and fauna that led to Cullen Gunn to pursue a career in agriculture. Three decades later, and as Kilter Rural founding director and chief executive, Gunn aims to deliver returns by protecting Australia's unique biodiversity through regeneration of farmland and water systems. Chloe Walker writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2023 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.