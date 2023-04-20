Iress unveils major restructure, new leadership

Following a strategic review aimed at boosting shareholder returns, Iress has overhauled its organisational structure and senior leadership team.

The restructure seeks to enhance Iress' focus on financial advice, trading and market data, and superannuation clients by reinvesting in core software solutions, it said. This includes developing "next-generation" advice technology to address the growing unmet advice need in Australia, exploring data and AI opportunities, and further expanding Iress' connectivity capabilities in wealth and trading, such as Xplan.

As such, Iress is introducing four key business lines, each with end-to-end accountability for product, technology and support functions. Each will also have its own chief executive.

From July 1, Jason Hoang will serve as chief executive of Trading and Market Data, Paul Giles as chief executive of Superannuation, and John Harris as chief executive of Managed Portfolio, and former Mine Super chief executive Harry Mitchell will head the Wealth Management division.

Additionally, Iress has appointed Ana Smith as chief transformation officer, former Credit Clear chief executive David Hentschke as chief innovation officer and Justin Schmitt as chief operating officer.

In an ASX announcement, Iress revealed that its more "efficient and focused organisational structure" would result in a 10% reduction in headcount.

Iress also announced that it will divest from its MFA and platform businesses after determining they're not strategically aligned to the future direction of the company.

This strategic move follows the appointment of Marcus Price as Iress Group chief executive in 2022, succeeding Andrew Walsh, who now chairs the wealth management platform Mason Stevens.

Price said: "Our analysis has confirmed that the core of the Iress business is incredibly attractive and exceptionally positioned at the centre of a thriving Australian wealth and trading ecosystem."

"Our ambition is to refocus on our clients in financial advice, trading and market data and superannuation by reinvesting in our core software and building the next generation of advice software, industry connectivity and data and analytics capabilities.

"I'm confident Iress' new organisational structure will strongly position us for our next growth horizon, with a program of clear and deliberate actions aimed at reinvigorating growth and value in our core businesses and delivering efficiencies that will improve our clients' experience, he added.