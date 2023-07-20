Newspaper icon
Executive Appointments

Iress appoints former Pendal veteran

BY CASSANDRA BALDINI  |  THURSDAY, 20 JUL 2023   12:19PM

Cameron Williamson joins the group as its chief financial officer after more than 15 years at Pendal Group.

Williamson will step into the new position next Monday, reporting to Iress chief executive Marcus Price.

The announcement follows former Iress chief financial officer John Harris moving to head up the group's managed portfolio business in April.

Williamson steps into the role with over 25 years of experience, including about 14 years as Pendal Group's chief financial officer, responsible for building out its global business. He left Pendal in May following its acquisition by Perpetual.

According to a statement, Williamson played a pivotal role in Pendal's transformation from a largely domestically focused fund manager to a global player, during which time it experienced a period of exceptional growth.

This involved the acquisitions and associated capital raising of material transactions in the UK and US during his tenure.

Prior to that, Williamson held the chief financial officer role at Canadian private equity manager Clairvest Group, as well as senior finance positions at Franklin Templeton and CIBC World Markets.

Following an extensive executive search, Price said the board is pleased to have secured Williamson's considerable expertise during a pivotal time for the company.

"Cameron is a highly experienced chief financial officer with a strong track record and extensive industry knowledge both in Australia and internationally," he said.

"His expertise in strong financial management, collaborative approach to leadership and focus on growing shareholder value through corporate transformation will be a great asset to Iress both now and into the future."

Williamson added he is thrilled to be joining the group.

"I have been impressed with Marcus, as well as the management team and board, who have outlined a clear strategy for the next phase in Iress' growth," he said.

"I look forward to getting started and am confident my experience and background is well suited to deliver on Iress' strategic goals."

The appointment follows the expansion of Iress' superannuation team.

Last week, the group announced James Sinclair was appointed as its new head of growth and partnerships, superannuation.

In May, Price outlined a product-led growth strategy at the company's AGM, which followed a major restructure in April, aimed at enhancing the group's focus on financial advice, trading and market data, and superannuation.

