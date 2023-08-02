Iress adds new operations, customer service leaders

Iress appointed two new leads for its Australia and New Zealand wealth businesses who will oversee client services and operations respectively.

The ASX-listed firm named Amara Haqqani as its chief operating officer for wealth in Australia and New Zealand, joining several new senior management hires in recent months.

Haqqani has wrapped up over two years as the chief client strategy officer at Bennelong Funds Management, where she oversaw client strategy, product development and management, regulatory affairs, and corporate sustainability.

Prior to that, she worked in senior roles in financial services, including Milliman, Challenger, Financial Services Council, and Equity Trustees.

As operations chief, Haqqani oversees delivering strategic, operational and financial outcomes for the wealth business.

In the newly created role of chief customer officer for wealth in Australia and New Zealand, Kelli Willmer is responsible for client engagement, account management, business development, client solutions, and product support.

Willmer joined Iress in 2015, leading the independent financial adviser client account management team, before becoming head of commercial office and head of transformation office.

Before Iress, she held senior roles at BT Financial Group and other advice practices.

The wealth management unit's chief executive Harry Mitchell said: "Kelli and Amara bring complementary skill sets and impressive experience to the Wealth team, with a combination of deep internal understanding of Iress and its clients, and extensive knowledge of the broader industry's policy environment and priorities. Their values-based leadership styles and strong track records of delivering consistent commercial and strategic outcomes will be a great asset to Iress as we drive improved value for our Wealth clients now and into the future."

The two roles are critical in enabling Iress to get closer to clients and drive higher performance as it moves forward on its next growth trajectory, he added.

Iress announced a bunch of organisational structures in April, which included the appointment of Mitchell, formerly the chief executive of Mine Super. It subsequently hired a new chief financial officer, and superannuation head of growth and partnerships.