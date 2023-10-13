Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Investment

Investors warned on human rights risk in Israel-Hamas conflict

BY RACHEL ALEMBAKIS  |  FRIDAY, 13 OCT 2023   12:10PM

The escalation of armed violence in Israel and the Occupied Palestinian Territory (OPT) raises investor concerns over business responsibility under international humanitarian law (IHL).

Investors are increasingly interested in understanding their risks as well as human rights and legal responsibilities in situations of armed conflict. Armed conflict can bring with it adverse human rights impacts that lead to regulatory risk, investment risk and legal risk as well as reputational risk, all of which can negatively affect the value of a company, noted Estelle Parker, executive manager of the Responsible Investment Association Australasia (RIAA).

There is no one, blanket definition of armed conflict, but under international law, an international armed conflict is between two or more states, including where there is a military occupation or invasion of one state by another.

A non-international armed conflict - often colloquially referred to as 'civil war'- refers to a situation of violence between government forces and one or more organised armed groups, or between such groups.

Both trigger the application of IHL, also known as the laws of war.

The violence between Hamas and Israel is front of mind, as is the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine, but there are more than 100 armed conflicts currently underway in the world.

Sponsored Video
Advertisement
Discover what can drive big ideas in your portfolio.

Fauve Kurnadi, a legal adviser on international humanitarian law at Australian Red Cross, noted the International Red Cross Red Crescent Movement's extreme concern about the escalation of armed violence in Israel and the OPT.

IHL exists to regulate armed conflict to limit human suffering from the adverse consequences of warfare.

"States and armed forces have responsibilities under IHL, whether in the context of occupation, or in active, boots-on-the-ground fighting," Kurnadi said. "Of particular importance is the obligation to protect and respect civilians and civilian objects, as well as healthcare workers and healthcare facilities."

"Similarly, there have been, and continue to be, risks and responsibilities for businesses that operate in, or are linked to, Israel and the OPT, they've just been brought into the spotlight recently."

In situations of armed conflict, beyond human rights-related risks, businesses and investors can face legal risks under IHL. For instance, "any situation in which a business or an investor could be seen supporting either side of the conflict, such as towards the commission of a violation of IHL could have legal implications that flow from that, including, in some cases, war crimes complicity," Kurnadi said.

Earlier this year, RIAA launched an armed conflict toolkit, designed to help investors identify "actual and potential adverse human rights and IHL impacts in their investment portfolio; avoid causing, contributing to or being directly linked to adverse human rights impacts or violations of IHL through their investments; and where impacts occur, to address and remedy those impacts," the toolkit said.

"There are an ever-present number of armed conflicts globally, and they can escalate with little warning as they have in Israel-Gaza," Parker said. "This event highlights the importance of taking a proactive approach to identifying and managing investment risks associated with armed conflict."

The investor toolkit sets out a step-by-step approach to managing risks associated with armed conflict and provides investors with a range of resources to inform their analysis and engagement.

"Investors need to understand that there are different types of conflicts covered by different frameworks under international law, and the legal implications for a company operating under military occupation can be different to the legal responsibilities in a situation of live armed conflict," Parker said.

"There are also situations where there is violence or unrest that do not meet the threshold of armed conflict, but do raise significant human rights concerns. So it is important for companies and investors to monitor and manage conflict in all its guises."

The toolkit refers to the to the Israeli Occupied-Palestinian Territories as well as providing a list of OHCHR businesses operating in settlements in the OPT is highlighted in the toolkit and a case study that refers to the Palestinian territories, Parker explained.

Read more: Occupied Palestinian TerritoryHamasRIAAEstelle ParkerFauve KurnadiAustralian Red CrossInternational Red Cross Red Crescent Movement
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Responsible investment AUM drops: RIAA
RIAA chief executive to exit
Could the anti-woke movement come to Australia?
HUB24 launches new ESG ratings
Hejaz receives RIAA fund certifications
Mercer pumps $100m into Perennial Partners strategy
Performance test expansion paused as government announces review
Vanguard appoints head of ESG product
ASIC helps issuers avoid greenwashing
Labor vows to review YFYS test

Editor's Choice

AustralianSuper merges real assets functions

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
The superannuation giant has made a raft of fresh appointments as it restructures its infrastructure and property investment teams, including naming a head of global real assets.

Best and worst ETFs of past 12 months

ANDREW MCKEAN
Stockspot has identified technology ETFs as the standout investment over the past 12 months.

I can only apologise: PwC boss

CASSANDRA BALDINI
PwC Australia boss Kevin Burrowes and former chief executive Luke Sayers were grilled this morning in a Senate Inquiry as fallout continues over the embattled firm's tax scandal.

PGIM Real Estate launches research lab

CASSANDRA BALDINI
PGIM Real Estate has launched an innovation lab, dedicated to researching, developing, and investing in technology to expedite progress within the real asset industry.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
OCT
26

Best Practice Forum on Retirement Income 

NOV
9

Technical Services Forum 

NOV
23

Webinar: Wealth management, a year in review 

OCT
16-27

Best of Breed Global Research and Investment Program for Research Managers (BOB) 

OCT
23

11th Post Retirement Australia Hybrid Forum 2023 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Jacki Ellis

HEAD OF RETIREMENT SEGMENT
AWARE SUPER
As Australia shifts to meet demands from the millions set to retire over the next decade, Aware Super head of retirement Jacki Ellis rises to the challenge, motivated by a love of problem solving. Cassandra Baldini writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2023 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.