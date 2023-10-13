Investors warned on human rights risk in Israel-Hamas conflict

The escalation of armed violence in Israel and the Occupied Palestinian Territory (OPT) raises investor concerns over business responsibility under international humanitarian law (IHL).

Investors are increasingly interested in understanding their risks as well as human rights and legal responsibilities in situations of armed conflict. Armed conflict can bring with it adverse human rights impacts that lead to regulatory risk, investment risk and legal risk as well as reputational risk, all of which can negatively affect the value of a company, noted Estelle Parker, executive manager of the Responsible Investment Association Australasia (RIAA).

There is no one, blanket definition of armed conflict, but under international law, an international armed conflict is between two or more states, including where there is a military occupation or invasion of one state by another.

A non-international armed conflict - often colloquially referred to as 'civil war'- refers to a situation of violence between government forces and one or more organised armed groups, or between such groups.

Both trigger the application of IHL, also known as the laws of war.

The violence between Hamas and Israel is front of mind, as is the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine, but there are more than 100 armed conflicts currently underway in the world.

Fauve Kurnadi, a legal adviser on international humanitarian law at Australian Red Cross, noted the International Red Cross Red Crescent Movement's extreme concern about the escalation of armed violence in Israel and the OPT.

IHL exists to regulate armed conflict to limit human suffering from the adverse consequences of warfare.

"States and armed forces have responsibilities under IHL, whether in the context of occupation, or in active, boots-on-the-ground fighting," Kurnadi said. "Of particular importance is the obligation to protect and respect civilians and civilian objects, as well as healthcare workers and healthcare facilities."

"Similarly, there have been, and continue to be, risks and responsibilities for businesses that operate in, or are linked to, Israel and the OPT, they've just been brought into the spotlight recently."

In situations of armed conflict, beyond human rights-related risks, businesses and investors can face legal risks under IHL. For instance, "any situation in which a business or an investor could be seen supporting either side of the conflict, such as towards the commission of a violation of IHL could have legal implications that flow from that, including, in some cases, war crimes complicity," Kurnadi said.

Earlier this year, RIAA launched an armed conflict toolkit, designed to help investors identify "actual and potential adverse human rights and IHL impacts in their investment portfolio; avoid causing, contributing to or being directly linked to adverse human rights impacts or violations of IHL through their investments; and where impacts occur, to address and remedy those impacts," the toolkit said.

"There are an ever-present number of armed conflicts globally, and they can escalate with little warning as they have in Israel-Gaza," Parker said. "This event highlights the importance of taking a proactive approach to identifying and managing investment risks associated with armed conflict."

The investor toolkit sets out a step-by-step approach to managing risks associated with armed conflict and provides investors with a range of resources to inform their analysis and engagement.

"Investors need to understand that there are different types of conflicts covered by different frameworks under international law, and the legal implications for a company operating under military occupation can be different to the legal responsibilities in a situation of live armed conflict," Parker said.

"There are also situations where there is violence or unrest that do not meet the threshold of armed conflict, but do raise significant human rights concerns. So it is important for companies and investors to monitor and manage conflict in all its guises."

The toolkit refers to the to the Israeli Occupied-Palestinian Territories as well as providing a list of OHCHR businesses operating in settlements in the OPT is highlighted in the toolkit and a case study that refers to the Palestinian territories, Parker explained.