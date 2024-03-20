Investors being influenced by the 'Powell pivot'

The Investment Grade Corporate Bonds: Understanding Manager Performance report said the 'Powell pivot' at the end of 2023 made the strategic shift a more attractive option for investors looking to capitalise on higher yields while reducing credit risk.

"Half of all fixed income searches by bfinance clients in 2023 targeted investment grade strategies, up from 13% the previous year," the report said.

"Investors may not always be aware of the extent to which [investment grade credit] managers employ riskier securities, both in and off-benchmark."

Th report said manager selectors have an "invaluable opportunity" to evaluate active fixed income teams' decisions and performance through the evolving economic and interest rate conditions of 2020-2023.

"The COVID period provided the first opportunity in many years to see managers navigating duration positioning through a serious hiking cycle, with yields rising from August 2021 onwards in anticipation of the following year's rate rises," the report said.

"Managers...have navigated duration positioning satisfactorily but do not demonstrate clear evidence of skillfully timing top-down duration bets.

"Beating the benchmark does not define 'success,' especially in sectors where the majority of managers have historically outperformed the index - such as investment grade credit."

Additionally, the report found that for investment grade credit, closer analysis revealed active managers took a more pro-credit-risk stance against the benchmark.

"This can be illustrated, for example, by the strong relationship between active managers' results and the performance of BB-rated versus investment grade bonds," it said.

"Credit risk bias should not be viewed as a negative feature but should be considered with care when investors are determining the sizing of the investment grade portfolio versus high yield or equity exposures. For instance, it may be appropriate to have a larger allocation to IG bonds than an index-based SAA model would suggest."