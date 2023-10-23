Internal teams gain decision-making power: Frontier

Where chief investment officers were historically considered by fund managers to be the most influential person at a superannuation fund, fresh insights from Frontier show the balance of power has steadily shifted.

According to Frontier, in 2017 about 52% of fund managers believed a super fund's chief investment officer was the most influential when it came to investment decision making. However, six years on, just 32% believe this.

Instead, internal teams now rank higher, with 48% of managers believing them to be most influential. Chief investment officers now rank second, following by the board and investment committee. The top five is rounded out by asset consultants and the chief executive.

However, internally at Frontier, just 17% of its team believe internal teams wield the most influence, with 44% still putting their weight behind the investment chief. A further 39% believe the most influence lies with boards and investment committees.

Frontier said the evolving divergence between managers' and Frontier's perceptions of influence is likely a result of the rapid growth of large super funds' internal asset class teams, with responsibilities delegated to those teams and leading to more direct engagement with managers than may have previously occurred.

With that in mind, an interesting finding from the study shows there has been a rise in negative sentiment among fund managers in regard to internal teams.

In 2014, about 12% of fund managers said internal teams are a major cost for super funds and just add to the process. This year, that number has risen to 17%. Meanwhile, 13.6% of fund managers said internal teams change the philosophy and culture of funds for the worse - up from just 3.9% in 2014.

"In 2014, far fewer funds had strong internal capability and those that did had much smaller teams. So, at that time, managers were responding to how internal teams might develop. The question is now being answered from actual experience and managers have had to adapt and accept the changing dynamic over this time," Frontier director of marketing and business development Wayne Sullivan said.

"That said, there are growing number, now around 30%, that have a primarily negative view around the impact on culture and costs when it comes to internal teams. Perhaps those managers are taking more time to adjust."

Unfortunately for them, with most of the industry consolidation now behind us, 25% of fund managers believe internalisation of investment teams is the biggest threat to their business going forward, the report said.