Interest rates, liquidity top of mind for Future Fund

The current high interest rate environment is forcing the Future Fund to rethink its asset allocation, particularly its weightings in property and alternatives, in a bid to curb any potential liquidity issues.

Rising interest rates, soaring 10-year bond yields, and the weak Aussie dollar are all front of mind for Future Fund deputy chief investment officer Alicia Gregory.

Gregory told the CFA Societies Australia Investment Conference yesterday that how the sovereign wealth fund invests in every asset class is done through the lens of rising interest rates.

"Since 2021, we've been talking about interest rates going up. That's now priced into the market and has proven correct," she said.

Despite the strong US dollar, Gregory, however, is seeing many countries diversify their reserves away from the USD in a "logical fashion."

"We think the cost of funding looks like it [will] get higher for a raft of factors over the next period and that has implications for every asset class, in particular, illiquid asset classes. That [is what] we're thinking about and that's where we're spending the bulk of our time," she said.

The investments team has been prompted to act on two changes off the back of the tempestuous interest rate environment over the last two years.

"We did a $6 billion secondary on our PE book to bring down our venture capital in 2020-21. And we haven't been adding property in the portfolio even though we were actively selling to get it down to these kinds of levels," she said.

The fund held some 30.4% in equities, of which 21.8% was in global equities at the end of the June financial year.

Between FY22 and FY23, the fund increased its allocation to equities from 28.5% and dialled down weightings in alternatives and property. Private equity holdings dropped from 17.2% to 16.5%, while property assets declined from 6.8% to 6.3%.

The $256.2 billion sovereign wealth fund delivered 6% in FY23 - well below its target of CPI plus 4%-5%. Chair Peter Costello said the performance reflects the portfolio's diversification across international markets and private assets.

"The board is focused on maintaining a portfolio that is resilient to a range of scenarios while delivering attractive risk-adjusted returns. With persistent higher inflation we expect real returns to investors, will remain below those of the past decade," he said.

Superannuation funds, in comparison, returned 9.3% on average, according to Rainmaker's MySuper Index, thanks to higher tilts in equities. APRA figures show that MySuper funds had 53% invested in equites, of which 28% was in global stocks.

Unlike super funds, which enjoy the benefits of large regular inflows that help quell the stress of liquidity issues, the Future Fund is in the opposite situation.

Consequently, Gregory and her team are forced to "think about liquidity differently".

"As a team, we have always needed to focus on liquidity given that position of not having inflows. We can't think, 'I got it wrong in the quarter it will fix itself because the inflows will show up'," she said.

"In a world today where all investors have to think about liquidity more so as the cash rate is so much higher and real rates are the highest we've seen in a very long time, that becomes even more important for us and that will be the disadvantage."