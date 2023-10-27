Institutions must come to the table now: First Australians Capital

First Australians Capital (FAC) managing partner Benson Saulo wants to see financial institutions come to the table and back the Indigenous business sector.

Ahead of the launch of FAC's Catalytic Capital Impact Fund which aims to support Indigenous-led businesses, Saulo explained he would like to see more institutions allocate capital to the sector to support Indigenous led impact.

After securing a committed $14 million from a variety of investors including the Paul Ramsay Foundation, the fund is on its way to hit its aspirational target of $30 million.

The concessionary fund prioritises impact and is aimed at Indigenous businesses that are not only sustainable and growing but also have limited ability to access capital.

Speaking to Financial Standard Saulo explained FAC has a goal to leverage $1 billion by 2031.

"The return profile is 1.7%. The reason why it's quite a concessionary fund is because we know that there's still work that needs to be done to build the capacity and capability for those businesses to get to scale and serviceability to be able to access mainstream finance," he explained.

"What's going to bring institutions to the table is a greater reflection or work to understand what the need is across the Indigenous business sector. And why has there been a lack of Indigenous businesses coming to major institutions to seek finance? Those are the kinds of questions being asked."

Saulo clarified that conventional risk assessment criteria often don't align with the needs of historically excluded populations lacking generational wealth and assets due to limited financial access.

"So, there's a realisation, or almost a reckoning, within financial institutions to understand the historical context that's been impacting Indigenous communities and Indigenous businesses from accessing mainstream finance in the past and currently today."

Saulo explained this is where FAC plays a role.

"We are an Indigenous-led fund manager and business advisory service. We know that there's still a lot more work that needs to be done around the capacity and capability building to widely grow a sustainable Indigenous business sector," he said.

Speaking at a First Nations Foundation event, NAB national head of Indigenous business and community banking Noel Prakash shared the growth forecast for Indigenous small and medium-sized enterprises.

"In the next two years, Indigenous business startups will grow at twice the rate of non-Indigenous businesses," he said.

"So, from a timing point of view, it's probably the right time to get in."

According to Supply Nation, the scale of Australia's Indigenous business sector is striking.

Its recent report, titled Indigenous Business Growth, states that currently, an estimated 16,000 businesses are in operation. These businesses collectively manage over $10 billion in annual revenue and employ more than 70,000 workers.

Meanwhile, NAB said the Indigenous business sector is forecasted to grow by 4% compared to 3% for the broader business economy.

Indigenous employment is tracking along on a similar trajectory, explained Prakash.

"That's 3.6% for Indigenous against 2% for broader employment," he said.

Prakash said most institutions will start getting on board because it's a commercial opportunity.

"They [institutions] have to understand that there's growth in the market, so there will be products and solutions around that," he said.

On the point of raising capital, Prakash highlighted other alternative options such as angel investors, crowdfunding and equity crowdfunding as well as accelerators and incubators.

Certainly, such investors are needed in the space, but Saulo said it can't just stop there.

"Our investment thesis is that there is a role for philanthropy to play here but it's also about shifting the narrative and conveying to private investors, high-net-worth individuals, as well as institutional investors that, over time, they should view the Indigenous business space not only as a growing space but as a commercial space," he said.

"At this stage, there's a role for philanthropy but we see that tapering as commercial investors and, more broadly, private investors also get involved."

No doubt the narrative is shifting but Saulo affirms that those in the space can't do it alone.

"In order for us to get there, we need people to come to the table now, with patient capital and an understanding of the historical and current context," he said.

"They need to be willing to not just invest in businesses but invest in the broader ecosystem as we seek to uplift it and be that bridge for Indigenous businesses to access mainstream finance."