Insignia Financial promotes two key staffers

BY ELIZABETH FRY  |  MONDAY, 4 SEP 2023   12:50PM

Insignia Financial has named a state manager for New South Wales, as well as a new national manager for multi-asset investments.

Firstly, Andrew Rockliff has started a new job as state manager for New South Wales.

He was promoted from national sales manager of platform solutions, where he worked with advisers and the distribution team as the specialist for managed accounts and platforms at IOOF.

Before his four years with Insignia, Rockliff was an investment specialist and business development manager at NAB Asset Management for roughly the same time.

Previous roles include business development manager at AMP, AXA and Suncorp.

Meanwhile, Tanya Diaz has been elevated to national manager for multi-asset investments.

Before her 18 months at MLC as director of multi-assets, Diaz worked for almost eight years at Vanguard, most recently as an intermediary sales manager.

Before that, she spent three years at Warakirri Asset Management and four years at Invesco.

Insignia Financial last week posted an underlying net profit of $191 million, down 15% on the previous year. The profit drop was the result of lower average funds under management and advice and repricing.

Bottom line earnings were $51 million, up 39%, on gains made from the sale of Australian Executor Trustees to Equity Trustees.

