Insignia consolidates further, creates Client Wellbeing arm

Following the recent decision to overhaul its advice model, Insignia Financial will now consolidate its client engagement teams to create a Client Wellbeing division as it prepares for the post-Quality of Advice Review world.

Within its FY23 results update today, Insignia announced its refreshed strategy which includes a laser focus on improving client relationships and their financial wellbeing while also continuing the business' simplification.

In support of this, Insignia is restructuring to create a Client Wellbeing division that will enable the provision of "financial help, guidance and advice through all stages of life."

The division brings together the client experience teams of its employed adviser channels, Bridges and Shadforth Financial Group. It will be led by a chief client officer, a newly created role that is yet to be filled.

Speaking to Financial Standard, Insignia chief executive Renato Mota said it comes as broader society recognises the need to do more to help people moving into and living in retirement.

"I think there's a significant opportunity for us with the two million Australians we're looking after to do more and leverage more of our expertise in advice in the appropriate way, into our products and services," he said.

"We're expecting reform in this space. There is certainly an intent to make [financial advice] more affordable and accessible, whether that's through super or outside super.

"It's absolutely about setting ourselves up to be able to extend our advice capabilities in a way that serves the community but also grows the business."

While he wouldn't go as far as to say it was in direct response to the QAR, Mota did say it's Insignia positioning itself to execute in the new environment expected to come out of the QAR.

"It's certainly a factor in making sure we set ourselves up to maximise the opportunities," he said.

It follows hot on the heels of Insignia's decision to introduce a new partnership ownership model for its self-employed advice groups, under a new entity known as Advice Services Co (ASC).

Insignia said that 170 advisers responded to a survey earlier this month, with most agreeing ASC will enable greater input into strategy and decision making and that it will have a positive long-term impact. About 2% of advisers indicated they will look to move elsewhere in the next 12 months.

Elsewhere, the group reported a net profit after tax (NPAT) of $51 million, up 39% year on year, driven by gains made in divesting Australian Executor Trustees as well as stabilised remediation costs; Insignia did not have to increase remediation provisions, saying it expects all projects to be completed in FY24 with only 10 advisers remaining in the program.

Meantime, its underlying NPAT was down 15% on last year, coming in at $191 million. This was impacted by lower average funds under management and advice (FUMA) and some strategic repricing, it noted. The lower FUMA also impacted net revenues, which were 7% lower than in FY22.

On a brighter note, net funds flows came in at $667 million, excluding JANA and AET; "That's a $5 billion improvement over two years and that's a really meaningful milestone."

Investors will receive a dividend of 9.3 cents per ordinary share.

As for an outlook, Insignia said it is focused on improvements in several areas, including strengthening its top position in the workplace super market, consolidating its Wrap platforms, growing its managed accounts and private equity capabilities.