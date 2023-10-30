Newspaper icon
Executive Appointments

Insignia appoints to board

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  MONDAY, 30 OCT 2023   12:28PM

Industry veteran Gai McGrath is set to join the Insignia Financial (Insignia) board as an independent non-executive director in March next year.

She is set to replace Insignia's risk and compliance committee chair Elizabeth Flynn, who is stepping down from the board after nine years.

Boasting over three decades of experience in financial services and legal industries in Australia and abroad, McGrath currently sits on several boards in both the listed and non-listed spaces.

Previously, McGrath held several roles at BT Funds Management, including general manager risk solutions, head of customer service delivery, general manager customer service and chair.

She also served at Westpac Australia and Westpac New Zealand as general manager retail banking, and at Perpetual as its general counsel and company secretary.

"Gai brings significant expertise and governance experience to the board, having had an extensive career in the financial services sector, both as an executive and director," Insignia chair Allan Griffiths said.

"We are delighted to have Gai join the board and look forward to the value contribution she will make to the group."

Just over a week ago, Insignia chief executive announcement Renato Mota announced his decision to leave the firm after 20 years of service.

Insignia said it has already commenced the search for his successor.

