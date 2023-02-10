Inflation expected to have peaked: RBA

The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) has forecast that headline CPI (7.8%) is expected to be the peak in this economic cycle.

In a monetary policy statement, the RBA said CPI is still high, affecting a range of goods and services.

Global factors such as supply chain disruptions caused by the pandemic and Russia's invasion of Ukraine have significantly impacted the increase in inflation.

Strong domestic demand, a tight labour market, and capacity constraints in some sectors have also contributed to upward price pressure, the RBA said.

However, the central bank said that easing in global price pressures already underway is expected to flow through to domestic prices over time.

Further, slower growth in domestic demand and a moderation in labour market conditions are expected to reduce domestic inflationary pressures.

As such, inflation is forecast to decline to the top of the 2-3% target band over coming years, the RBA said.

Meanwhile, the RBA forecast that economic growth is expected to slow in 2023.

The Australian economy is expected to slow down, with recent declines in household real wealth and disposable income expected to weigh on consumption growth.

Despite this, export volumes are expected to grow strongly, fueled by the recovery of the tourism and educations sectors, particularly with the resumption of visitors from China.

GDP growth is projected to remain steady until mid-2025, before showing a slight pick-up.

As economic growth slows, the unemployment rate is forecast to increase.

The labour market is expected to remain tight with the unemployment rate forecast to stay around 3.5% until mid-2023.

The unemployment rate will rise gradually, reaching 4.5% by mid-2025, but the labour market continues to be in a very strong position, the RBA said.