Industry leaders celebrate Australia Day honours

Leaders in financial services and superannuation were among the many to grace the highly coveted Australia Day 2024 Honours List, recognised for services in their respected fields and to the community.

Some 1042 Australians received top honours across several categories.

The award has four levels: Companion of the Order of Australia (AC), Officer of the Order of Australia (AO), Member of the Order of Australia (AM), and Medal of the Order of Australia (OAM).

Among the AM recipients, which recognises services for a particular locality, field of activity, or group, is Pitcher Partners partner and investment adviser Sue Dahn.

Dahn is currently a non-executive director and chair of HESTA's investment committee. She has been a non-executive director for the Victorian Traditional Owners Funds Management since 2018.

Lorraine Berends, who is a director and investment committee chair at Qantas Super, received top honours for her work in the finance and business sectors.

She holds numerous independent non-executive director positions for firms that include Pinnacle Investment Management, Hearts and Minds Investments, and Plato Income Maximiser.

TAL Superannuation chair since 2014, chair Peter Lewinsky received a nod for his services to the community, public administration, and business.

Financial Advice Association Australia (FAAA) non-executive director and chair of the finance, risk and audit committee Diana D'Ambra was honoured for her work in finance and banking and as a mentor and director.

She is currently a non-executive director at Clime Capital and chair of Women in Banking and Finance.

Several leaders in wealth management received an OAM, which honours service worthy of recognition.

Barrenjoey Capital Partners chair Guy Fowler and director of ASX-listed Hearts and Minds Investments received the award for his contribution to the business sector and community.

Graeme Grant, served in various senior roles in the superannuation sector, including the chair of CareSuper between 2012 and 2014 and before that acted as deputy chair. He was the chief executive of Cbus between 2004 and 2007.

Nicole Oborne has been a partner at PwC for the superannuation and asset management assurance division since 2021. She is currently an Association of Superannuation Funds of Australia member for its Super System Design Policy Council.

Super Rewards co-founder and chief executive Pascale Helyar-Moray was recognised for her services to business and women's affairs. She is currently an ambassador for the Australian Gender Equality Council.