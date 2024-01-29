Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

General

Industry leaders celebrate Australia Day honours

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  MONDAY, 29 JAN 2024   12:29PM

Leaders in financial services and superannuation were among the many to grace the highly coveted Australia Day 2024 Honours List, recognised for services in their respected fields and to the community.

Some 1042 Australians received top honours across several categories.

The award has four levels: Companion of the Order of Australia (AC), Officer of the Order of Australia (AO), Member of the Order of Australia (AM), and Medal of the Order of Australia (OAM).

Among the AM recipients, which recognises services for a particular locality, field of activity, or group, is Pitcher Partners partner and investment adviser Sue Dahn.

Dahn is currently a non-executive director and chair of HESTA's investment committee. She has been a non-executive director for the Victorian Traditional Owners Funds Management since 2018.

Lorraine Berends, who is a director and investment committee chair at Qantas Super, received top honours for her work in the finance and business sectors.

Sponsored Video
Discover two wrap solutions on one easy-to-use platform

She holds numerous independent non-executive director positions for firms that include Pinnacle Investment Management, Hearts and Minds Investments, and Plato Income Maximiser.

TAL Superannuation chair since 2014, chair Peter Lewinsky received a nod for his services to the community, public administration, and business.

Financial Advice Association Australia (FAAA) non-executive director and chair of the finance, risk and audit committee Diana D'Ambra was honoured for her work in finance and banking and as a mentor and director.

She is currently a non-executive director at Clime Capital and chair of Women in Banking and Finance.

Several leaders in wealth management received an OAM, which honours service worthy of recognition.

Barrenjoey Capital Partners chair Guy Fowler and director of ASX-listed Hearts and Minds Investments received the award for his contribution to the business sector and community.

Graeme Grant, served in various senior roles in the superannuation sector, including the chair of CareSuper between 2012 and 2014 and before that acted as deputy chair. He was the chief executive of Cbus between 2004 and 2007.

Nicole Oborne has been a partner at PwC for the superannuation and asset management assurance division since 2021. She is currently an Association of Superannuation Funds of Australia member for its Super System Design Policy Council.

Super Rewards co-founder and chief executive Pascale Helyar-Moray was recognised for her services to business and women's affairs. She is currently an ambassador for the Australian Gender Equality Council.

Read more: Order of AustraliaAssociation of Superannuation Funds of AustraliaBarrenjoey Capital PartnersCareSuperCbusClime CapitalDiana D'AmbraFinancial Advice Association AustraliaGraeme GrantGuy FowlerHESTALorraine BerendsNicole OborneOwners Funds ManagementPascale Helyar-MorayPeter LewinskyPinnacle Investment ManagementPitcher PartnersPlato Income MaximiserQantas SuperSue DahnTAL Superannuation
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Super fund satisfaction improves: Roy Morgan
Qantas Super reduces premiums again
Adviser registration deadline moves to February 16
Advisers urged to check ASIC registration status
NGS Super finds new administrator
Pinnacle collects large performance fees, writes down OpenInvest
2024 to be a watershed year: FAAA
FEAL board welcomes Ian Patrick
What you read in 2023
Internal teams to manage 43% of super FUM by 2043: Data

Editor's Choice

Industry leaders celebrate Australia Day honours

KARREN VERGARA
Leaders in financial services and superannuation were among the many to grace the highly coveted Australia Day 2024 Honours List, recognised for services in their respected fields and to the community.

Perpetual weathers $4.3bn in outflows

ANDREW MCKEAN
Perpetual experienced $4.3 billion in net outflows, but its total assets under management (AUM) rose 1% to $213.9 billion, buoyed by positive market movements, as detailed in a second quarter FY24 business update.

Aware Super, ART hire member service heads

ELIZABETH FRY
The market was caught by surprise when two of Australia's top customer service executives changed jobs.

Treasury unveils Stage 3 tax cuts changes

KARREN VERGARA
The federal government has officially released amendments to Stage 3 income tax cuts, saying that cost-of-living pressures has forced it to do so.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Get it Daily

Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
FEB
20

Chief Economists Forum 

FEB
21-23

SMSF Association National Conference 2024 

FEB
22

Chief Economists Forum 

MAR
12

Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 

MAR
13

Advisers Big Day Out - Adelaide 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Danielle Mair

CHIEF MEMBER & ADVICE OFFICER
UNISUPER
UniSuper chief member and advice officer Danielle Mair's professional tapestry has been marked by a steadfast commitment to leadership, a relentless focus on customer experience, and a drive for cultural and business transformation. Andrew McKean writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
ISS - Institutional Shareholder Services, © Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved
MarketSage  -  MarketPulse  -  MarketPro  -  MarketReach