Industry funds gain ground in retirement asset battle: KPMG

Industry funds are gaining ground in the battle for retirement assets, with their market share increasing 2% between 2021 and 2022, challenging the retail sector's long-standing dominance in pension accounts.

According to a KPMG report, although Insignia, Colonial First State (CFS), and AMP lead the pension market by total accounts, industry funds Australian Retirement Trust, AustralianSuper, and UniSuper are steadily closing the gap, experiencing rapid growth in pension accounts and assets under management. Over the past five years, Australian Retirement Trust has had 9.3% annual growth in pension assets, while AustralianSuper boasts a compound annual growth rate of 19.6% for its total pension assets.

"Both of these funds have strong advice capability, which is a criterion for success in assisting members to move to the retirement phase," the report said.

Despite the growth of industry funds, the retail sector has a significant proportion of member accounts in the pension phase.

Challenger, Fiducian, Clearview Wealth, Macquarie, Perpetual, Netwealth, HUB24, and CFS lead the way with the highest proportion of pension phase member accounts. These funds also hold the largest share of assets under management (AUM) in the pension phase.

Meanwhile, as the baby boomer generation reaches retirement age, with over half having reached 65 by 2020, APRA predicts that 3.6 million Australians will retire in 10 years from 2021. These retirees will face challenges such as investment risk, inflation, and longevity.

To address these concerns, the Retirement Income Covenant, which took effect in July 2022, mandates super fund trustees to develop a retirement income strategy that maximises expected retirement income, manages risks, and provides flexible access to funds during retirement.

With members prioritising income certainty, they are increasingly looking to their super funds for guidance in determining the most effective retirement strategies. KPMG highlights the opportunity for super fund trustees is to offer attractive retirement income solutions that cater to members' need for secure income, such as longevity insurance options.

As a trusted source for retirement solutions, super funds can create a competitive edge by focusing on member-centric strategies and services, the report said.

Industry funds like AustralianSuper, Australian Retirement Trust, and Aware Super have recognised this opportunity and established chief retirement officer roles to better support their members.

But ultimately super funds that effectively educate and advise members on suitable retirement income strategies will retain members during retirement, safeguarding their scale and delivering improved outcomes for all members, the report said.

KPMG superannuation partner Melinda Howes commented: "There is now a critical mass of retirees with a common unmet need - dealing with longevity risk and achieving a certain income for life. APRA requires that by the end of June trustees will have undertaken an assessment of their products and strategies."

"Members are now ranking certainty of income as a first priority in super fund surveys and will be increasingly looking to their funds to advise them on deciding the most appropriate strategy. Consideration of longevity insurance solutions is now front of mind for many funds, given members' desire for secure income.

"A number of funds have now created chief retirement officer roles, reflecting the market-wide shift in focus to retirement."