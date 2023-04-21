Newspaper icon
Superannuation
Industry fund merger advances

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  FRIDAY, 21 APR 2023   12:51PM

Two industry superannuation funds have reached a key milestone, signing a Heads of Agreement to form a combined fund that will manage $20 billion.

Mine Super and TWUSUPER have progressed in their merger process, which began in December 2022 with the signing of a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding (MoU). The merger between the industry funds is set to create a unified fund serving over 150,000 members.

In a joint statement, TWUSUPER chair Nick Sherry and Mine Super chair Christina Langby said: "Our funds share a strong heritage of member first values, and our vision continues to be aligned in creating a sustainable fund which protects and promotes the retirement savings of workers in the mining and transport industries."

The next phase of the merger will concentrate on strategic planning and implementation to ensure a smooth transition to the consolidated fund for all members.

The merger is expected to reach completion in early 2024.

