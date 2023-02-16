Industry fund joins the million-member club

HESTA has welcomed its one-millionth member and reaffirmed its commitment to growth through its three-year strategic plan.

AustralianSuper was the first fund to have one million members, reaching milestone in 2012.

Since then, Rest, Hostplus, and Aware Super have crossed this membership threshold.

HESTA chief executive Debby Blakey said: "Our continued strong growth is vital in allowing us to continue to provide benefits of scale to members through enhanced products and services."

"Strong growth has also underpinned our ability to invest over many years in our data and digital capabilities, allowing our people to think big about what's possible. It's allowing us as an organisation to be much less constrained around how we continue to personalise and enhance the experiences of our members."

Blakey continued that the fund's strong track record of membership growth gives it a "fantastic foundation" from which to build.

According to APRA heatmap data, HESTA ranked fifth by a measure of total accounts growth, for MySuper products, averaged over a three-year period.

Accounting for some of this growth, HESTA completed its merger with Mercy Super in December 2022, resulting in 13,000 new members.

"We continue to look for growth opportunities that benefit our members," Blakey said.

"This can be through our strong brand presence driving direct acquisition, leveraging our deep knowledge of our sector to build on existing partnerships, or forge new ones, and identifying potential synergies with others."