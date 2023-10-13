Newspaper icon
Investment

Industrials company launches asset management arm

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  FRIDAY, 13 OCT 2023   12:10PM

Vysarn will launch an asset management subsidiary, targeting investments in water resources, infrastructure assets, and related ownership and tolling opportunities.

The ASX-listed industrial company today said that Vysarn Asset Management (VAM) will continue its current strategy to create a comprehensive, vertically integrated business encompassing the entire water lifecycle.

Kaapstad Investments managing director Richard Lourey has been named managing director of VAM, with the appointment effective from November 8.

At Kaapstad, Lourey managed international food and agriculture investments, advising on businesses ranging from solar desalination and irrigation.

He is also the founder of AWARE Water, which owns water rights in the Murray Darling Basin, enabling the company to supply irrigators with water in various climatic conditions.

Lourey previously served as an executive director of J.P. Morgan Securities in New York and was head of Tyndall Australia Real Assets, where he established one of Australia's first dedicated water funds.

Vysarn managing director James Clement said: "This is another important milestone in the strategic direction of Vysarn. We are very fortunate that a candidate of Richard's calibre has chosen to join Vysarn to help lead and drive the funds management growth initiative."

On his appointment, Lourey said: "Vysarn has unparalleled insight into the water opportunities and challenges in Western Australia."

"It's a privilege to be given the opportunity to realise these opportunities for the benefit of our shareholders, traditional owner partners, and future investors in the Vysarn funds."

In an ASX announcement last month, Vysarn revealed that it generated $64.96 million in revenue for the 12 months to June 30, an increase of $18.66 million compared to the same period last year.

The company also reported a net profit before tax of $7.08 million and a net profit after tax of $3.87 million for the year.

"FY23 has proven to be another defining year for Vysarn with the water services vertical integration strategy maturing," it said.

"The company will continue to pursue new contract opportunities in Australia for its hydrogeological drilling, test pumping, reinjection, and water consultancy focused business activities."

