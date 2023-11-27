Income fund shuttered by Equity Trustees

Equity Trustees has moved to terminate a fund offered by Kaplan Funds Management, saying its purpose can no longer be accomplished.

Investors were made aware earlier this month that the KFM Income Fund is set to be closed, with Equity Trustees citing its inability to attract the "desired number of investors" and no expectation of further growth as key reasons.

"Kaplan Funds Management Pty Limited, the investment manager, has confirmed they do not wish to pursue the fund strategy given the current level of assets under management and that it is not likely to achieve significant scale in the short to medium term to justify the costs of operating the fund," Equity Trustees said.

"We therefore consider the best course of action is to bring about the timely termination and wind-up of the fund."

The KFM Income Fund was formerly known as the Ventura KFM Income Fund, and its aim was to provide returns greater than the 1-Year Bank Bill Swap Rate plus 4% while investing in ASX-listed securities including hybrid securities, bonds, fixed interest securities, bank shares, property trusts, high-yielding industrial shares, and buy and write option strategies.

As at October end, the fund had just $9.36 million in funds under management - about half what it had in June 2022. Since its 2007 inception, it has failed to outperform the benchmark, achieving 5.08% against the 1-Year Bank Bill Swap Rate's 5.21%.

The KFM Income Fund was Kaplan Funds Management's only retail offering.