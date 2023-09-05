Income Asset Management appoints head of sales

Income Asset Management (IAM) has strengthened its capital markets team with the appointment of Jenna Labib as head of sales, effective yesterday.

The ASX-listed investment firm promoted Labib from her previous role as head of adviser services to the newly created head of sales position, aligning with the company's objective to spearhead Australia's fixed income market through strategic expansion.

Prior to joining IAM, Labib held roles at UBS on its equity sales desk, FIIG Securities in fixed income sales, and Deutsche Bank in foreign exchange sales.

IAM co-head of capital markets James Shillington said the appointment of Labib comes at a time of "escalating awareness" and demand for fixed income among Australian investors.

"In her new capacity, Jenna will be tasked with building and maintaining strong relationships with existing clients as well as seeking new relationships by identifying target opportunities to expand its portfolio. She will also be collaborating with IAM's other divisions to identify opportunities for cross-selling," Shillington said.

"She will be responsible for leading and growing IAM's team of salespeople across its existing offices in Sydney, Melbourne, and Brisbane. Her remit will also include spearheading IAM's expansion into the West Australian market and to open an office in Perth.

"With a growing sales team, Jenna will also be responsible for leading, mentoring and managing the sales team to achieve individual and team targets. Jenna will be tasked with developing and executing strategic sales plans to expand our client base, increase revenue and position ourselves as the market leading fixed income broker in Australia."