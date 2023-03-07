In need of repair: Gender stereotypes and advice

If a male and female customer, each experiencing the same car troubles, take their vehicles for repairs to the same mechanic, who is more likely to get ripped off?

That a woman will end up paying more is a tired cliché that continues to play out in auto-repair shops around the world, backed by numerous studies that prove that in male-dominated industries, men tend to be treated more favourably based on gender stereotypes.

Financial advice is no exception. A comprehensive study conducted by German academics produced deeply disappointing albeit not surprising results.

After analysing some 27,000 meetings between financial advisers and the retail clients of a large European bank in 2021, Tabea Bucher-Koenen, Andreas Hackethal, Johannes Koenen, and Christine Laudenbach found that women bore the brunt of inequitable advice.

The advisers tended to be more self-serving after advising females, they found, meaning they were recommended more expensive balanced funds managed by the bank and less likely to receive a rebate on fees compared to men.

Worryingly, the findings have "considerable welfare implications", the academics say.

The fact that women are more likely to receive recommendations for more expensive products is "especially worrisome" when considering the many gender gaps documented in economics and finance.

This is made more complex by the facts that women earn lower incomes, plan and save less for retirement, accumulate less wealth, invest less in risky assets than men, are less confident in financial decisions and have lower literacy skills.

A study by life insurer MetLife released in February found Australian women have lower financial literacy compared to men, putting them at risk of financial instability.

Women (48%) tend to be more financially illiterate than men (63%), when assessed on five basic financial literacy concepts: earning, spending, saving, borrowing, and protecting assets.

Looking at the gender difference when advising clients, Chace Baulch, a financial adviser from Carey Financial, observes notable differences.

Women tend to be more concerned with financial security and stability than men and are less willing to take risks, she says, adding that this can be partially attributed to a gap in financial literacy.

But among younger women, Baulch sees the gap closing as they have more confidence in managing finances than older women.

"However, we still have a way to go to ensure that women are educated and have the confidence to make sound financial decisions," she says.

In Wealthwise senior financial adviser Manisha Bhudia's experience, the differences between how the genders manage money varies across the board.

It is important to note that when advising clients, each one is different based on their experience and relationship with money, she says.

How consciously engaged they are on the money journey, their life stage, cultural background, upbringing, and levels of financial literacy are all crucial factors to consider.

"I have experienced amazing, highly intelligent female and male clients who are committed and driven to secure their financial future. I have experienced gentlemen who are overwhelmed with pressures of "providing" at any cost and as a result they have neglected their financial wellbeing and are continuously on the back foot," she says.

"I have experienced single parents in domestically violent relationships who are starting all over from scratch and that process can be daunting and overwhelming."

She has also encountered widows who are anxious about managing money as over the years, their carer responsibilities took priority and, in the process, unintentionally neglected their family finances.

In essence, Bhudia finds no obvious difference in how each handles money.

It does, however, come down to understanding what factors throughout a client's life journey "formed negative sub-conscious money patterns and behaviours."

"This is where behavioural finance is key, to unlock those blocks and change the behavioural patterns and set the clients on a path of success," she says.

Conversely, Prominent Financial Services financial adviser Christine Swanson, typically sees one person among her couple clients handling all the finances.

"This becomes an issue when the other person finds themselves single and lacking financial literacy; it can be a very overwhelming and confusing time," she says.

"As a financial adviser, I don't feel it's my job to tell clients what to do, but to educate and guide them adequately so they can understand their options and make informed financial decisions."

Money on my mind

Emotions and financial decision are inextricably linked. Nobel Memorial Prize winner and psychologist Daniel Kahneman says that financial decisions are based 90% on emotions and 10% on reason and logic.

Women tend to be more emotional when it comes to finances, according to a recent study by Standard Life, after canvassing 6000 people in the UK.

Over the last two years, women reported a significant decline in their positive attitude towards money, dropping from 44% to just 33%. Men's financial positivity suffered much less - dipping from 54% to 50%.

The positivity gap is the largest among the genders aged between 35 and 44 by 21%.

Women also harbour competing financial worries, ranging from overspending and running out of money to not saving enough for the future, while men's financial worries remained unchanged since 2021.

"Women are also less optimistic about how long they can support their retirement lifestyle: on average, they think they'll be able to fund their retirement for three years less than men.

This problem is compounded by the fact that, on average, women can expect to live around five years longer than men after they stop working," Standard Life said.

BT senior manager technical and regulatory Sarah Conte says because women tend to outlive men they need to have a plan to manage assets.

A HILDA survey shows that one in five Australians still have super within four years prior to death, with a mean balance of about $500,000.

"The wealth transfer between couples as a result of superannuation death benefits is something that will require forensic examination. Given the interaction of the superannuation caps, trigger events, as well as the taxation consequences, getting it wrong can be costly," she says.

"The surviving person may inherit not only their partner's superannuation balance, but real estate and other assets as well. Couples will invariably have differing risk profiles, levels of financial literacy and levels of confidence about investing. Add to this the fact that, in a time of grief, making important financial decisions can be overwhelming. Financial advisers can play a critical role, guiding clients to the right outcome."

Tribeca Financial associate adviser Ellen Stoncius says advisers should be mindful of unique financial challenges women face when providing advice.

This include pay disparities, career interruptions and longer life expectancies, which require women to stretch their already-limited superannuation further to support their retirement, she says.

In practise, Stoncius addresses these issues by providing women personalised coaching on cash flow and salary negotiation, referrals to career coaches, and investment advice that's considerate of their longer lifespans.

Stoncius cites a recent white paper by Netwealth, which found that the most significant indicator of financial success for women is not to stress out about money. Some 62% make this goal their top priority.

"This suggests that advisers must also prioritise emotional and wellbeing-focused conversations as part of their advice and review process. We must also recognise that many women prefer to be active participants in the advice journey," she says.

Having recently gained her Graduate Diploma of Financial Planning while caring for two young children and experiencing a marriage breakdown, Carey Financial's Baulch is even more passionate about helping women navigate their financial journey.

Baulch wants to help women build or regain their confidence, manage their own finances and help those that have gone from a dual to a single-income household.

"Separation and divorce tend to hit women harder than men with the average age of divorce being 38.5. At this age, many women have taken time out of the workforce to raise children and as a result may have a lower earning potential," she says.

After her divorce, Baulch became more conservative with her finances, but also gained a sense of freedom to prioritise the things that were most important to her.

"My advice to women in the same situation is: Don't rush! Even though you may want to get this person out of your life as quickly as possible, take your time and seek legal and financial advice," she says.

Unlike a mechanic's workshop, women should be able to walk into the office of a financial adviser and feel like they are receiving suitable advice tailored to their needs and situation and not be overcharged for it.

The German study reinforced the fact that women continue to receive recommendations for more expensive products by advisers, which in the medium and long term, the researchers warn, will exacerbate the gender difference in asset accumulation and ultimately contribute to lower financial wellbeing.

"By providing opportunities for women to learn and choose rather than simply receiving recommendations, advisers can empower women to take control of their financial future and build their confidence in making financial decisions," Stoncius says.