Impax launches global fund down under

The UK-based specialist asset manager has launched its Global Opportunities Fund in Australia, offering local investors access to global sustainable investment opportunities.

The Impax Global Opportunities Fund is an all-cap global equities product that seeks to achieve long-term capital growth by investing in companies that demonstrate competitive advantages and clear alignment with a more sustainable global economy.

Managed by Kristeen Morrison and David Winborne in the UK, the new fund is modelled on Impax's Global Opportunities strategy, which has been trading since 2015 and delivers an average annual net return of 12.8%.

Winborne said the fund invests in companies that Impax believes possesses sustainable advantage and have the potential to achieve long-term capital growth.

"We focus on companies with proven track records of generating consistent operational returns, demonstrating above average free cash flow predictability, and where we believe those companies' long-term opportunities are now necessarily reflected in today's share price," he said.

Morrison added: "Our investment process includes a strong focus on the risks arising from the transition to a more sustainable global economy, as well as seeking to harness the opportunities related to that multi-faceted transition."

Morrison said these include the clean energy transition, with electric vehicles being a key benefactor; the health and wellness transition, with a move to more natural ingredients; and a shift to a more personalised medical care, with stronger demand for diagnostic tools.

"Australian investors are recognising the opportunity to capitalize on the transition to a move sustainable economy and are wanting greater access to quality funds that take a sector agnostic approach to identifying opportunities," Winborne added.

Founded in 1998, Impax boasts over $76 billion in assets under management across global listed equities, fixed income, and private markets.

In Australia, Fidante Partners is the responsible entity of the Impax Global Opportunities Fund, and has been the distribution partner for Impax in Australia since 2021.