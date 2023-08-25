IGR to spark fresh retirement income consultation

Treasury is expected to launch consultation focused on retirement spending and income configurations, to address concerns regarding the role of super funds in helping members transition to retirement.

It follows the release of the 2023 Intergenerational Report by Treasury, which demonstrates superannuation will play a key role in reducing reliance on the Age Pension and supporting the economy.

According to the report, mandatory superannuation will lead to a decrease in expenditure on Australian government age and service pensions from approximately 2.3% of GDP in the fiscal year 2022-2023 to about 2.0% of GDP by the fiscal year 2062-63.

Meanwhile, the total projected annual cost of Australia's retirement income system is expected to remain relatively steady over the next 40 years, at around 4.0 to 4.5% of GDP, despite population ageing, the report said.

Treasury further projected drawdowns from superannuation will likely increase over time from around 2.4 % of GDP in 2022 - 2023 to 5.6% of GDP in 2062-2063.

The report indicated that the percentage of individuals holding accounts in the retirement phase, from which they receive a superannuation pension, is set to rise by 11%, surpassing the current 8%.

In contrast, the proportion of the population aged over 65 is projected to grow by a mere 6%, transitioning from 17% to 23% during the specified period.

Further, the shift towards more people receiving a part pension will continue and is projected to rise from its current 40% to 60% by 2063.

Industry bodies have welcomed the findings, with Financial Services Council (FSC) chief executive Blake Briggs saying the government is right to prioritise action.

"The Retirement Income Covenant requires superannuation funds to formulate strategies to optimise retirement outcomes for members, however, the FSC believes this framework will be more successful if the government removes regulatory barriers that are inconsistent with the Covenant," he said.

"FSC research has projected that by designing more efficient retirement policy settings the government could boost retirees' incomes by 10% annually, or a cumulative $397 billion by 2050, without changing contribution rates or creating uncertainty through additional tax increases.

"The amount of superannuation benefits left each year as a bequest would be halved by 2060, ensuring superannuation is primarily used up as income for retirement and supporting the sustainability of the federal budget."

Meanwhile, Industry Super Australia (ISA) commissioned analysis by Rice Warner, which revealed that replacing superannuation with an enhanced pension system would result in a substantial $100 billion deficit in the Budget by the year 2058.

"Australia's world class super system already pays out double to retirees than the Age Pension and will lessen the cost of retirement even as the population ages," ISA deputy chief executive Matt Linden said.

ISA states about half of the nation's newly retired, those aged between 65-69, have enough super savings and private savings that they do not qualify for a pension.

"While super is still maturing, it is beginning to live up to its promise of delivering a better standing of living in retirement and removing the burden of paying for it by taxing our children and grandchildren," concluded Linden.

"The sector welcomes a consultation on retirement spending and a significant amount of thinking is underway on how super funds and the system's policy settings can best cater to needs of the growing retiree cohort."