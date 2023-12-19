IG appoints institutional sales manager

IG appoints institutional sales managerBY ANDREW MCKEAN | TUESDAY, 19 DEC 2023 3:36PM
IG Prime, the institutional branch of the trading platform, has appointed Andrew Wood as its institutional sales manager.
Wood most recently served for seven years as the head of institutional sales APAC at CMC Markets, based in Sydney. He developed institutional business for API, white labels, advisory brokers, and funds in the region.
Before that, Wood spent seven years at Saxo Capital Markets Australia, following his role in Autobahn FX Trade Support at the UK offices of Deutsche Bank, where he moved after starting his career as a Treasury Dealer at Bank One in 2002, serving two years there.
"IG is a leader in trading innovation with a long history serving a global clientele," Wood said.
"IG Prime supports institutional clients as they navigate through a wide range of investment strategy and products, with access to a diverse asset class presents an immense opportunity.
"I'm looking forward to working with the team of experts at IG and together, growing the company's institutional offering to a new height."
IG Prime offers institutional services including technology, platforms, products, and exchanges to hedge funds, family offices and private investment vehicles, banks and brokers, asset managers.
