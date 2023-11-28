IFM Investors, UK government seal $19bn investment pact

IFM Investors, UK government seal $19bn investment pactBY ANDREW MCKEAN | TUESDAY, 28 NOV 2023 12:33PM
IFM Investors signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the UK government yesterday, formalising a $19 billion investment commitment for large-scale infrastructure and energy transition projects intended to be deployed by 2027.
The MoU, which was signed at the Global Investment Summit, marks a significant increase on IFM's previous commitment in 2022 to invest £3 billion in UK infrastructure assets, which its confidently progressing towards.
The MoU also sets the stage for the super fund-owned institutional investment manager to collaborate with UK government departments; aspiring to identify promising investment opportunities and foster a mutual understanding of key policy priorities.
IFM head of infrastructure (Europe) Deepa Bharadwaj noted that the UK government is working to enable long-term investments in infrastructure, with significant opportunities emerging.
"... we currently see significant deployment opportunities, particularly as part of the UK energy transition in areas such as offshore wind, solar, battery storage, renewable fuels, and pumped hydro," she said.
Illustrating the MoU's potential to catalyse additional UK investment, IFM energy portfolio company Nala Renewables is actively seeking opportunities as it looks to achieve a 4GW renewable capacity.
IFM chief executive David Neal said that Australia's superannuation system can be a trusted long-term partner with the UK government and expressed pride in signing the MoU.
"Our presence in the UK continues to grow and we look forward to working closely with the government to drive investment into large-scale infrastructure and energy transition projects across equity and debt funding. Partnerships between governments and long-term investors are necessary to unlock the potential of pension funds to invest to help mitigate system-level risks such as climate change," he said.
Meanwhile, UK Business and Trade Secretary Kemi Badenoch said that IFM's investment is important for the UK's energy and infrastructure sectors. He said the increasing flows of new capital show how the UK is fast becoming "the most exciting and innovative place in the world" to invest.
