IFM Investors appoints head of sustainable investment

BY CASSANDRA BALDINI  |  TUESDAY, 5 SEP 2023   12:19PM

IFM Investors has named Maria Nazarova-Doyle as its head of sustainable investment, in charge of leading the global team.

Nazarova-Doyle will report to IFM chief strategy officer Luba Nikulina and focus on the implementation and measurement of sustainability initiatives across the business' growing global portfolio.

IFM said she brings a wealth of global experience in pensions, stewardship, and sustainable investing to the firm.

Previously, she held the role of principal and market engagement leader DC and individual wealth at Mercer, based in London.

Before that, she spent over six years at JLT Employee Benefits in various senior roles including head of DC investment consulting.

Most recently she worked at Scottish Widows as its head of responsible investments and stewardship.

Nazarova-Doyle has also been on the board of the UK Sustainable Investment and Finance Association and its policy committee.

She is also an active member of the PMI Advisory Council, ABI Climate Change and Stewardship Working Groups, Occupational Pensions Stewardship Council, and several government-led taskforces.

IFM said Nazarova-Doyle joins a growing team of sustainable investment professionals who will work closely across its asset classes of infrastructure, debt, listed equities and private equity.

"Maria joins IFM at a crucial moment in our industry's adoption of more sustainable investing processes, as clients continue to turn their attention towards both the opportunities and challenges of issues like climate change and energy security," Nikulina said.

"Maria's in-depth experience and technical knowledge of investment stewardship helps strengthen our broader sustainable investment team and will support our clients in achieving their investment objectives."

Commenting on her own appointment, Nazarova-Doyle said she is pleased to join the firm.

"There is real opportunity for global investment managers to deliver returns for clients, while also embedding sustainable investment practices into their decision making," she said.

Additionally, she highlighted the urgency of positive change required in the real economy.

"I look forward to getting started, leading and learning from my team, and delivering for our owners and clients, their members and beneficiaries."

