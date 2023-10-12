I can only apologise: PwC boss

PwC Australia boss Kevin Burrowes and former chief executive Luke Sayers were grilled this morning in a Senate Inquiry as fallout continues over the embattled firm's tax scandal.

Emails sent by former PwC head of international tax Peter-John Collins have been used to paint a picture of what was going on behind the scenes at the firm.

Senator Deborah O'Neill highlighted an email sent by Collins on the 23 November 2016, regarding consideration of documentation that he received from the government.

Senator O'Neill said the email selected, which was sent from Collins' email address to a PwC Asia Pacific email chain, is one of 144 pages of documentation, much of which is still blacked out.

"First line," she read.

"Please don't circulate this note, and please treat as rumour and expectation."

Turning to Burrowes, she asked him what Collins was signalling in the email.

"I'd have to go to this specific email and check it," said Burrowes.

"But I believe that that will be indicating that he has some information that he wishes to share but doesn't want anybody to know he is sharing it."

O'Neil agreed with the statement.

"This is the head of international tax, PwC Australia. The 144 pages show communication from Peter John Collins of Australia with other entities as part of PwC all around the globe. That is why we are here today because that practice was revealed," she said.

In response, Burrowes exclaimed that he wasn't going to defend the behaviour.

"It's totally inappropriate that some of our partners, a small number of partners that are laid out in our statement of facts, took confidential Treasury information and shared it in our firm," he said.

"I can't defend that, it should never have happened. They breached their confidentiality agreements and that's what's happened, okay?

"I can only apologise that that happened, it should never have happened, we should have had processes and controls to catch that and prevent it. We apologise to you, and we apologise to the people of Australia, that we fallen short of the standards."

Senator Barbara Peacock further flagged that PwC has major regulatory gaps, which create regulatory havens for the firm, but explained it doesn't stop there.

"There are other gaps as well. You have effectively haven status in relation to significant tax. You look like a corporation, you act like a corporation, but you don't pay corporate tax," she said.

Peacock said that, like every other small or large Australian business, PwC uses community services like infrastructure, healthcare, roads, and the education system; however, they fail to make a tax contribution on that front as a corporate taxpayer.

"And you don't pay payroll tax on a very large portion of your budget that goes to partner payments," she flagged.

"You are living inside a series of havens, though you look like a corporation and act like one, which means that you are not transparent. You do not give clear information to the Australian public, and it is a regulatory failure that must be addressed."

Burrowes hit back and said the issue of tax is not well understood, pointing out that in 2022 PwC Australia forked out $659 million in tax payments.

"So, to say we don't pay tax is not correct," he said.

"What happens in a partnership is, at the end of the year, the profits of the partnership are distributed to those partners. And those profits are placed onto the personal tax returns of every single partner."

Moving on, Burrowes said PwC recognises that there needs to be an appropriate mechanism to regulate the firm. However, he explained he isn't in a position to make such changes.

"I'm in the position to be able to acknowledge to you that we would accept and welcome changes, and we would engage with you on our ideas of what we think that should look like," he said.

"But I'm not in a position to be able to regulate my firm. I'm in a position to be able to do the things that I said I'm going to do, which is personally make sure, as collectively, with my team, that we get these 23 recommendations into action.

"We have committed that after a period of time, we will get an independent review done, so that you can be certain you can hold me to account around those recommendations and whether we've acted on."

However, Peacock refuted his remarks and said the firm's voluntary offer of self-regulation and the suite of proposals have no teeth.

"They offer no transparency, and none of the obligations that exist for the hundreds of corporations out there in Australia who are required to tell the Australian public how they are governing themselves and what their outcomes are," she said.

"So that is a completely unsatisfactory state of affairs and your response amidst a huge disaster has been minimalist and inadequate and without any teeth."

Senator O'Neill concurred with the "frustrated venting" of her colleagues.

"The frustration is palpable for all of us," she said.