HUB24 launches new ESG ratings

BY CASSANDRA BALDINI  |  MONDAY, 23 JAN 2023   12:20PM

HUB24 has launched additional ESG ratings on its platform, following a collaboration with Morningstar and Responsible Investment Association Australasia (RIAA).

The new functionality provides advisers with access to "data-driven insights" and reporting metrics for selected managed funds as well as more than 350 Australian-listed securities.

HUB24's new ESG ratings are made available through Morningstar's Sustainalytics rating system.

The system ranks selected funds and Australian-listed securities on a scale of risk while also identifying whether a managed fund has been certified by the RIAA.

The platform provider explained as the demand for responsible investing continues, its new capability will support financial advisers in making investment choices based on their client's individual preferences and ESG risk profile.

"There is a growing demand by consumers for transparency around responsible investments," said HUB24 managing director and chief executive Andrew Alcock.

"Our role is to provide solutions that enable advisers to support their clients to meet their individual investment preferences."

Alcock explained HUB24 is in a "unique position" to empower better financial futures for Australians.

"So, offering a broad range of investment options and insights on the HUB24 platform enables advisers to support their clients in making informed investment decisions," he said.

Morningstar managing director Jamie Wickham added the firm is pleased to make its Sustainalytics data available on the HUB24 platform.

"Each of our methodologies gives advisers better visibility over how Australian listed companies and funds manage ESG," he explained.

RIAA chief executive Simon O'Connor outlined its research revealed 64% of Australian consumers expect financial advisers to be knowledgeable about responsible investment options.

"By making RIAA certification available on the HUB24 platform, advisers can build their knowledge and understanding, easily determining whether a fund has been certified by us and adheres to the strict operational and disclosure practices required to meet our responsible investment standard," he said.

