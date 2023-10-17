Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Financial Planning

HUB24 launches investment options

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  TUESDAY, 17 OCT 2023   12:15PM

HUB24 is unveiling several enhancements to its platform, including the launch of new investment options targeting accumulators and retirees.

HUB24 is launching a new investment option that targets advised clients with smaller amounts of investible assets and later stage retirees. Available in November, Discover joins HUB24's current stable of Choice and Core investment menus, providing advisers with a selection of managed portfolios.

Also from next month, HUB24 will reduce percentage-based tiered administration fees in its HUB24 Super and HUB24 Invest products.

"Whilst a small number of clients may benefit from this adjustment, the change in administration fees will have minimal impact to HUB24's revenue and margin expectations," HUB24 chief executive Andrew Alcock said.

Finally, the Allianz Retire+ product, AGILE, will integrate as an investment option within HUB24 Invest or HUB24 Super before the end of the year, he said.

Allianz Australia Life Insurance chief executive Adrian Stewart said, "for the first time ever advisers will have access to a guaranteed income for life which sits within a client's super fund account or account-based pension".

Sponsored Video
Advertisement
Discover what can drive big ideas in your portfolio.

"By collaborating with Allianz Retire+ to launch AGILE on HUB24, we're making available a market-leading product that provides advisers the solutions they need to help clients achieve their retirement goals and empower better financial futures for more Australians," Alcock said.

In the year to September, funds under administration rose 21% to $82.7 billion.

The number of advisers using the platform grew 11% to 4026 year on year.

Read more: HUB24AGILEAllianz RetireAndrew AlcockAdrian StewartAllianz Australia Life Insurance
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Allianz Retire+ launches retirement solution for super funds
Allianz Retire+ welcomes head of technical services
BNP Paribas reappointed as custodian for wealth platform
HUB24 unveils new data feeds
Allianz Retire+ makes key appointments
Allianz Retire+ strengthens distribution team
Last chance to vote: MAX Awards
HUB24 to buy myprosperity
Link to offer Allianz Retire+ solution to super funds
MAX Awards 2023: Get voting

Editor's Choice

Life insurance industry profits double, premiums rise: KPMG

ANDREW MCKEAN
Life insurance profits in Australia have soared to $1.2 billion, doubling in the year to 30 June 2023, primarily due to gains in superannuation business, according to KPMG's annual market review.

Equip Super welcomes new chair

CHLOE WALKER
Michael Cameron will become the fund's new chair, replacing Danny Casey.

The ugly truth: Unattractive fund managers are investment darlings

ANDREW MCKEAN
According to a study by Shanghai Jiao Tong University, having a face only a mother could love pays off in funds management, as unattractive fundies outperform their good-looking peers.

BlackRock unveils new gold ETF

CHLOE WALKER
The BlackRock iShares Physical Gold ETF (GLDN) will soon be available to financial advisers and investors, offering exposure to physical gold at a low cost.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
OCT
26

Best Practice Forum on Retirement Income 

NOV
9

Technical Services Forum 

NOV
23

Webinar: Wealth management, a year in review 

OCT
16-27

Best of Breed Global Research and Investment Program for Research Managers (BOB) 

OCT
23

11th Post Retirement Australia Hybrid Forum 2023 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Helen de Mestre

MANAGING DIRECTOR, COUNTRY HEAD AU/NZ
PRINCIPAL ASSET MANAGEMENT
Since taking the reins at Principal Asset Management, country head Helen de Mestre has doubled the firm's assets under management, a milestone she attributes to cultivating great client relationships. Andrew McKean writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2023 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.