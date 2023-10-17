HUB24 launches investment options

HUB24 is unveiling several enhancements to its platform, including the launch of new investment options targeting accumulators and retirees.

HUB24 is launching a new investment option that targets advised clients with smaller amounts of investible assets and later stage retirees. Available in November, Discover joins HUB24's current stable of Choice and Core investment menus, providing advisers with a selection of managed portfolios.

Also from next month, HUB24 will reduce percentage-based tiered administration fees in its HUB24 Super and HUB24 Invest products.

"Whilst a small number of clients may benefit from this adjustment, the change in administration fees will have minimal impact to HUB24's revenue and margin expectations," HUB24 chief executive Andrew Alcock said.

Finally, the Allianz Retire+ product, AGILE, will integrate as an investment option within HUB24 Invest or HUB24 Super before the end of the year, he said.

Allianz Australia Life Insurance chief executive Adrian Stewart said, "for the first time ever advisers will have access to a guaranteed income for life which sits within a client's super fund account or account-based pension".

"By collaborating with Allianz Retire+ to launch AGILE on HUB24, we're making available a market-leading product that provides advisers the solutions they need to help clients achieve their retirement goals and empower better financial futures for more Australians," Alcock said.

In the year to September, funds under administration rose 21% to $82.7 billion.

The number of advisers using the platform grew 11% to 4026 year on year.