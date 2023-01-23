HSBC eyes bigger slice of super pie

HSBC Australia has partnered with the Australian Institute of Superannuation Trustees (AIST) as it looks to expand its services in the Australian superannuation sector.

The new partnership will see HSBC and AIST collaborate to help inform the latter's members of key industry trends and insights that can assist with international mandates, it said.

It will also form an important platform for HSBC as it looks to increase its business with Australian superannuation funds across areas such as custody, FX, real assets, and asset management.

According to the Australian Custodial Services Association, as at June 2022 HSBC ranked seventh in Australia in terms of assets under custody. In the six months to June 2022, its total assets dropped 10.3% to $197 billion.

Commenting on the partnership, HSBC head of markets and securities services for Australia and New Zealand Nick Wheeler said that Australian super funds' increasing focus on offshore investment is the right strategic decision for their members, given the projected size of AUM by the end of the decade.

"Our knowledge of global markets combined with our suite of solutions including global asset management, securities services and access to public and private investments means we're uniquely placed to assist asset owners and managers on their investments decisions, and we believe AIST is the ideal partner and platform to deliver this insight to the industry," Wheeler said.

Meanwhile, AIST chief executive Eva Scheerlinck said: "We appreciate the support provided and value added for our member funds across the profit-to-member sector by our partners, particularly by HSBC with its global reach, broad service offering and expertise in offshore markets at a time when our member funds are increasing their global investment."