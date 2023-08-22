HSBC committed to local custody arm despite rapid decline in assets

Despite its local assets under custody and administration plummeting by more than 60% in the past six months, HSBC is adamant it's not going anywhere.

The most recent statistics to come out of the Australian Custodial Services Association (ACSA) show HSBC Custody Nominees' overall assets under custody for Australian investors fell 64.9% in the six months to June 30.

As of December 2022, HSBC had $171.3 billion total under custody on behalf of local investors. As of June, this had dropped to $60.2 billion. This is after a 13.1% drop in the preceding six months and a decline of more than 10% in the six months before that; in December 2021 the bank boasted $219.7 billion.

Meanwhile, in the six months to June 2023 end its Australian assets under custody on behalf of locals fell 69.3% to $50.1 billion. Over the same period, its assets under administration fell by a whopping 75% to just $7.2 billion.

In all, its assets under administration and custody dropped 66.3% to $67.4 billion, down from the $200 billion it reported at December end.

A spokesperson for HSBC told Financial Standard that Australia remains an important market to its custody franchise, saying "it is not unusual to see rankings shift in a section of the market that has seen some consolidation during the last year," referring to both the superannuation and asset management sectors.

"HSBC Australia continues to build its custody offering, investing in technology and people to ensure our Australian clients have access to a comprehensive fund administrative capability," they said.

The spokesperson also highlighted HSBC's "leading position for overseas investors in Australian assets."

According to the ACSA stats, HSBC does dominate the sub-custody market. Australian assets under custody for foreign clients came in at $1.4 trillion at June end, up 7.3% in six months. Its next closest competitor, Citigroup, reported just $270 billion in sub-custody assets.

Its non-Australian assets under custody held on behalf of Aussie investors also grew, up 21.7% to $10.1 billion.

"HSBC is one of the largest and most experienced securities services providers globally with $9.1 trillion of assets under custody, and in many markets throughout Asia we are the only international bank offering sub-custody and securities clearing services," they added.

This growth in assets invested offshore follows HSBC's partnership with the Australian Institute of Superannuation Trustees earlier this year, which is focused on supporting super funds' increased interest in overseas investments.

As at June 30, total assets under custody in Australia on behalf of local investors sat at $4.4 trillion, with J.P. Morgan remaining the largest player, commanding $1.08 trillion of this.

HSBC ranks ninth, having been surpassed by Clearstream and Netwealth in the past six months.