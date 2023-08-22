Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Investment
Sponsored by

HSBC committed to local custody arm despite rapid decline in assets

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  TUESDAY, 22 AUG 2023   12:45PM

Despite its local assets under custody and administration plummeting by more than 60% in the past six months, HSBC is adamant it's not going anywhere.

The most recent statistics to come out of the Australian Custodial Services Association (ACSA) show HSBC Custody Nominees' overall assets under custody for Australian investors fell 64.9% in the six months to June 30.

As of December 2022, HSBC had $171.3 billion total under custody on behalf of local investors. As of June, this had dropped to $60.2 billion. This is after a 13.1% drop in the preceding six months and a decline of more than 10% in the six months before that; in December 2021 the bank boasted $219.7 billion.

Meanwhile, in the six months to June 2023 end its Australian assets under custody on behalf of locals fell 69.3% to $50.1 billion. Over the same period, its assets under administration fell by a whopping 75% to just $7.2 billion.

Sponsored by Generation Life
Discover the new generation of investment bonds

In all, its assets under administration and custody dropped 66.3% to $67.4 billion, down from the $200 billion it reported at December end.

A spokesperson for HSBC told Financial Standard that Australia remains an important market to its custody franchise, saying "it is not unusual to see rankings shift in a section of the market that has seen some consolidation during the last year," referring to both the superannuation and asset management sectors.

Sponsored Video
Discover two wrap solutions on one easy-to-use platform

"HSBC Australia continues to build its custody offering, investing in technology and people to ensure our Australian clients have access to a comprehensive fund administrative capability," they said.

The spokesperson also highlighted HSBC's "leading position for overseas investors in Australian assets."

According to the ACSA stats, HSBC does dominate the sub-custody market. Australian assets under custody for foreign clients came in at $1.4 trillion at June end, up 7.3% in six months. Its next closest competitor, Citigroup, reported just $270 billion in sub-custody assets.

Its non-Australian assets under custody held on behalf of Aussie investors also grew, up 21.7% to $10.1 billion.

"HSBC is one of the largest and most experienced securities services providers globally with $9.1 trillion of assets under custody, and in many markets throughout Asia we are the only international bank offering sub-custody and securities clearing services," they added.

This growth in assets invested offshore follows HSBC's partnership with the Australian Institute of Superannuation Trustees earlier this year, which is focused on supporting super funds' increased interest in overseas investments.

As at June 30, total assets under custody in Australia on behalf of local investors sat at $4.4 trillion, with J.P. Morgan remaining the largest player, commanding $1.08 trillion of this.

HSBC ranks ninth, having been surpassed by Clearstream and Netwealth in the past six months.

Read more: ACSAHSBC Custody NomineesHSBC AustraliaAustralian Custodial Services AssociationAustralian Institute of Superannuation TrusteesCitigroupClearstreamFinancial StandardJ.P. MorganNetwealth
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

ISA, AIST announce merger to form new organisation
Platform comparison fintech launches
Australian Retirement Trust completes Woolworths, Endeavour merger
Financial Standard kicks off Power50 voting
GQG hits $104.1bn on back of inflows
Madison FG, Godfrey Pembroke's PDG combine services
Netwealth gears up to relaunch Core, market share expands
Pacific Equity Partners finances reverse mortgage lender
Equity Trustees combines super, trustee arms
Super tough sell for First Nations people: Podcast

Editor's Choice

Australian Retirement Trust completes Woolworths, Endeavour merger

ANDREW MCKEAN  |   12:42PM
Australian Retirement Trust (ART) has finalised its merger with Woolworths and Endeavour Group, adding over 25,000 new members.

legalsuper chief operating officer exits

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:38PM
The chief operating officer of the $5.4 billion superannuation fund has left amid a leadership restructure under the new chief executive.

Centrepoint names new chair, borrows $10m for M&A

CASSANDRA BALDINI  |   12:23PM
As the former ClearView chief takes over as chair of the group, the new loan will fuel its commitment to accelerating growth through mergers and acquisitions.

ClearView reset pays dividends

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:40PM
ClearView's decision to target the life insurance market solely is paying off as it grows its in-force premiums during the 2023 financial year and new business pours in.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
AUG
28-31

AIST's Superannuation Investment Conference 

SEP
5

Technical Services Forum 

SEP
14

Best Practice Forum on Managed Accounts & Model Portfolios 

OCT
26

Best Practice Forum on Retirement Income 

NOV
9

Technical Services Forum 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Kirsten Temple

INVESTMENT STRATEGY GENERAL MANAGER
JANA INVESTMENT ADVISERS PTY LIMITED
In the throes of the Global Financial Crisis, JANA general manager of investment strategy Kirsten Temple packed her bags for Australia and a different professional landscape. Her journey home marked the end of an international chapter that started years earlier in the heart of financial services. Andrew McKean writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2023 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.