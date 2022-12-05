Household Capital acquires Pension Boost

Household Capital has acquired government home equity scheme specialist Pension Boost; endeavoring to become the leading provider of home equity access in 2023.

Pension Boost assists retirees in accessing the Home Equity Access Scheme with Centrelink. Since its launch in 2019, Pension Boost has originated around 30% of Home Equity Access Scheme applications.

Household Capital chief executive Joshua Funder said the acquisition will enable Household Capital to provide a trusted "one-stop-shop" service for Australian retirees to access their home equity to meet their retirement funding needs.

"The acquisition expands Household Capital's proposition, widens its market reach and is consistent with our strategy to be the most trusted provider in the Australian home equity release market," he said.

Funder explained the combined business will "position" the firm to be the leading provider of home equity retirement funding.

"Together we play a critical role in meeting the needs of an ageing population, particularly as many Australian retirees have inadequate super saved to meet their needs,"he added.

On the transaction, Pension Boost founder Paul Rogan said it's clear both firms share the same ambition to cement home equity access as the third pillar of retirement funding.

"Bringing the two businesses together establishes the leading platform for retirees looking to improve their retirement funding. The combined platform also enables superfunds and financial advisers to support their retiree members or clients," he explained.

Rogan will join Household Capital's advisory board to share his expertise and experience.

Previously, he co-founded Retirement Essentials after a long career at Challenger.

Meanwhile, Household Capital chair Nick Sherry said: "The Pension Boost platform, Paul, and the team, extends our capability and will complement our mission to deliver scaled access to home equity."

"We believe our proposition, together with superannuation and the age pension, provides the full package for retirees."

Further, a Household Capital statement outlined that the acquisition of Pension Boost will enable it to help retirees, as well as providers such as super funds, to choose the best solution for now and into the future as their needs change.

Household Capital Advisory Board chair Deborah Ralston concluded: "Home equity is a large part of a retiree's overall savings; the integrated platform that Josh, Paul and the team have created is an innovative way to access the third pillar of retirement funding."

Earlier this year, Household Capital also partnered with Genworth Financial Mortgage Insurance.

Genworth took a 22% stake in Household Capital, concluding a $37.6 million series C capital raise. It joined as an investor and strategic partner alongside, Legal and General UK, Citi, and IFM Investors.