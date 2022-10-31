Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Investment
Sponsored by

Hostplus hands Bell Asset Management $500m mandate

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  MONDAY, 31 OCT 2022   12:29PM

Hostplus has awarded Bell Asset Management a $500 million global small and mid-cap equity mandate.

Hostplus chief executive David Elia said: "Bell's strong long-term performance record, the quality of the team and a disciplined investment approach were the key factors in our making them part of our growing and diversified portfolio."

"We expect this strategy to add resilience to Hostplus' asset class structure in light of the increasing market uncertainty."

He added that he looks forward to working with Bell to manage a global small and mid-cap strategy for Hostplus' developed markets portfolio.

Sponsored by ClearBridge
The Long-Term Case for Infrastructure: Learn more

On the new mandate, Bell Asset Management managing director, strategy and distribution Rob Sullivan commented: "We are seeing increasing demand for this segment of the market as investors look for sources of alpha at lower levels of risk versus other growth options."

"We look forward to building a strong and long partnership with Hostplus and delivering the best results we possibly can for its members."

Sponsored Video
Grow your HNW client base with the leading platform for HNWs

Meanwhile, Bell Asset Management chief investment officer Ned Bell said: "We are delighted to have been selected by Hostplus, after an extensive due diligence process."

"We're looking forward to working with the Hostplus team to manage funds on their members' behalf."

Bell's core focus is on its global equity capabilities; it's small and mid-cap strategy has outperformed the MSCI World SMID Cap index by +5.3% per annum over the past five years and returned 12.2% per annum since its inception in 2003.

The asset manager's flagship Global Core strategy has returned 9.3% per annum, outperforming the MSCI World index by +2.2% per annum.

Going forward, Bell expects the global small and mid-cap asset class to be less risky than emerging markets, and contends its fundamentals are better. 

"History demonstrates that quality does well in inflationary environments," Bell said.

"In an economic slowdown with inflation, you want to own companies where earnings are dictated by the quality of their franchise, not the direction of the economy."

Cognisant of the likelihood of material earnings downgrades across the market, Bell reaffirmed that to help mitigate such risks, it's paramount to have a focus on high quality companies where demand is more resilient, possess flexible cost bases, and strong pricing power, while also trading at a reasonable price.

"We believe this the best way to manage downside risk and capture upside potential over the long term," Bell said.

Earlier this year, as previously reported by Financial Standard, Hostplus selected Apollo Global Management to launch as Asia Pacific credit strategy.

That credit strategy launched with US$1.25 billion in assets, following an inaugural raise that included a $500 million anchor commitment from Apollo's insurance balance sheets and Hostplus.

Read more: HostplusBell Asset ManagementApollo Global ManagementDavid EliaMSCI World SMID Cap IndexNed BellRob Sullivan
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Worst performing super funds named
Hostplus expands Industry Fund Services mandate
Maritime Super reappoints MLC Life as group insurer
Octopus launches renewable energy platform
Hostplus links returns to active approach
Super Fierce super index shows top 15 funds
David Elmslie steps down as Hostplus chair
Top super funds for ESG revealed
Apollo secures Hostplus mandate
The first 30 years: Super's biggest changes

Editor's Choice

2022 Power50 advisers revealed

STAFF WRITER
For the ninth year running, Financial Standard has named the 50 most influential financial advisers in Australia.

Hostplus hands Bell Asset Management $500m mandate

ANDREW MCKEAN
Hostplus has awarded Bell Asset Management a $500 million global small and mid-cap equity mandate.

Melissa Caddick's home sells

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
The receivers and liquidators charged with recovering what they can for Melissa Caddick's spurned investors have confirmed her Dover Heights property has sold.

Ivanhoe Cambridge commits to Aussie student housing

CHLOE WALKER
The Canadian investment giant has partnered with Scape Core Program, and now holds the largest and pre-eminent student housing portfolio in Australia.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Infographic: Why Franklin Templeton for Fixed Income?

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
NOV
10

Best Practice Series: Retirement Income Forum 

NOV
16

Technical Services Forum 

NOV
17

A year in wealth management - what it means for 2023 

NOV
23-24

FPA Professionals Congress 

FEB
14

Chief Economists Forum 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Tim Barber

HEAD OF MERCER SUPER
MERCER (AUSTRALIA) PTY LTD
Well known for loving a challenge on and off the court, Tim Barber has overseen the growth of multiple businesses and is thoroughly enjoying driving the transformation of Mercer Super. Cassandra Baldini writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2022 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.