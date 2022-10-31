Hostplus hands Bell Asset Management $500m mandate

Hostplus has awarded Bell Asset Management a $500 million global small and mid-cap equity mandate.

Hostplus chief executive David Elia said: "Bell's strong long-term performance record, the quality of the team and a disciplined investment approach were the key factors in our making them part of our growing and diversified portfolio."

"We expect this strategy to add resilience to Hostplus' asset class structure in light of the increasing market uncertainty."

He added that he looks forward to working with Bell to manage a global small and mid-cap strategy for Hostplus' developed markets portfolio.

On the new mandate, Bell Asset Management managing director, strategy and distribution Rob Sullivan commented: "We are seeing increasing demand for this segment of the market as investors look for sources of alpha at lower levels of risk versus other growth options."

"We look forward to building a strong and long partnership with Hostplus and delivering the best results we possibly can for its members."

Meanwhile, Bell Asset Management chief investment officer Ned Bell said: "We are delighted to have been selected by Hostplus, after an extensive due diligence process."

"We're looking forward to working with the Hostplus team to manage funds on their members' behalf."

Bell's core focus is on its global equity capabilities; it's small and mid-cap strategy has outperformed the MSCI World SMID Cap index by +5.3% per annum over the past five years and returned 12.2% per annum since its inception in 2003.

The asset manager's flagship Global Core strategy has returned 9.3% per annum, outperforming the MSCI World index by +2.2% per annum.

Going forward, Bell expects the global small and mid-cap asset class to be less risky than emerging markets, and contends its fundamentals are better.

"History demonstrates that quality does well in inflationary environments," Bell said.

"In an economic slowdown with inflation, you want to own companies where earnings are dictated by the quality of their franchise, not the direction of the economy."

Cognisant of the likelihood of material earnings downgrades across the market, Bell reaffirmed that to help mitigate such risks, it's paramount to have a focus on high quality companies where demand is more resilient, possess flexible cost bases, and strong pricing power, while also trading at a reasonable price.

"We believe this the best way to manage downside risk and capture upside potential over the long term," Bell said.

Earlier this year, as previously reported by Financial Standard, Hostplus selected Apollo Global Management to launch as Asia Pacific credit strategy.

That credit strategy launched with US$1.25 billion in assets, following an inaugural raise that included a $500 million anchor commitment from Apollo's insurance balance sheets and Hostplus.