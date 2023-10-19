Newspaper icon
Hostplus-backed redevelopment secures $295m from ANZ

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  THURSDAY, 19 OCT 2023   12:45PM

The Hamton-Hostplus consortium is set to take on the next stage of its $2 billion redevelopment of Moonee Valley Racecourse, having secured a $295 million loan from ANZ.

Hostplus first partnered with private developer Hamton on the project in 2017, in a consortium that also includes ISPT. The redevelopment involves transforming Moonee Valley Racecourse into a botanic-inspired residential area, including creating the new neighbourhood of Moonee Valley Park.

The neighbourhood is to comprise about 2000 dwellings across eight village-style precincts and will also feature retailers, eateries, playgrounds and sporting and exercise amenities. About 20 hectares of the 40-hectare site is dedicated to parkland.

So far, two stages of development have been delivered. A third stage is expected to complete this year.

The new debt facilities from ANZ will allow the redevelopment to commence the next stage of works. The loan will primarily fund the next two residential stages, comprising 325 build to sell apartments. Other uses include seeking planning permits on the balance of the development land and sitewide works in preparation for further stages.

"We are delighted to continue our long-standing relationship with Hamton Property Group and linking our institutional banking relationships to bring the next stage of this residential development to life," Hostplus chief executive David Elia said.

Meantime, Hamton executive chair Paul Hameister said the scale of the loan is indicative of ANZ's belief in the security of the consortium and the pre-sale success of previous stages. For example, the first residences, completed late last year, were completely sold out in 2021.

"It shows that for the right projects and the right developers, build-to-sell is still a development strategy that will secure the support of the big four banks," he said.

"ANZ's collaborative approach and innovative thinking has added a lot of value to the project to date and we look forward to continuing that partnership through until project completion over the next decade."

The entire project is estimated to take about 15 years.

