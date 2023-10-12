Holistic remuneration tool launched to super funds

A consulting firm led by the former executive manager of growth at Media Super is rolling out a leadership resourcing and remuneration tool for profit-to-member superannuation funds.

In July, founding director John Myers, who was most recently on Media Super's executive team, launched Perple - People Performance, focused on strategic inclusion. This involves blending open strategy with strategic risk and the organisational alignment of people, purpose, and performance, the group explained.

Now, Perple is launching Perple SHIRTS - standing for strategic, holistic, and inclusive remuneration touchstone service. SHIRTS is a remuneration governance tool providing the data, information, and knowledge "to gain a best practice understanding of the profit-to-member leadership resourcing and remuneration through the filters of purpose, strategy, and governance."

Perple said the pillars of 'strategic', 'holistic', and 'inclusive' are central to competitive benefits for super funds' leadership.

"Workplace reforms and regulatory oversight are driving the increased transparency and scrutiny of leadership remuneration." Myers said.

"Funds should seek to understand the difference between historical assumptions of yesterday and those aligned to the purpose, strategy, and governance of tomorrow. The smart funds will do this before they find themselves not only in the spotlight but under the microscope."

SHIRTS aims to help funds develop a strategic, holistic, and inclusive view for leadership, at both the board and executive levels, of resourcing and remuneration within profit-to-member super funds. Its research shows APRA-regulated funds employ about 930 full-time staff in leadership roles at a remuneration cost of close to $236 million, excluding leave and terminations.

"Perple SHIRTS is an uncommon term, for an uncommon service, built on uncommon insight, from uncommon research," it said.

"It addresses the vulnerability of existing remuneration to the PTM super funds, providing a revolution of a solution, to robe them in Perple SHIRTS, align their system to purpose, guide strategy and reduce potential naked governance exposure."