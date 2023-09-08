hmh Advisory launches online platform

Victorian firm hmh Advisory launched its online wealth management solution, catering to those who don't require full-scale financial advice.

The new solution, hmh onlineinvest, offers access to four diversified portfolios which cover a range of risk and return profiles all managed by the firm's financial services and investment committee, it said.

Each portfolio requires a minimum of $5000 and is being launched in partnership with OpenInvest.

The firm said the solution looks to meet the needs of two specific audiences.

Firstly, accounting clients of the firm who want professional portfolio assistance, while not requiring full personal financial advice, as well as the children and/or grandchildren of the firm's accounting and financial services clients who are also not at the stage of seeking full-service financial advice.

The firm's managing director Kristian Lunardello said the solution would enable it to help a much broader number of clients in their wealth-building journey.

He further stated it also aligns with the firm's mission to service the needs of busy small-to-medium business owners, who make up the majority of clients.

"Since our founding over 45 years ago, hmh Advisory has sought to help our clients to successfully manage their businesses and feel confident about their financial future," he said.

"However, not every client wants or needs our traditional personal advice experience. Our new online solution means we can give our clients a choice in how they wish to access our wealth management expertise."

Meanwhile, hmh Advisory director and investment committee member for the solution Eli Staub added the firm is aware that personal financial advice is beyond the reach of many young adults.

"Due to the heavy compliance burden on the industry and resultant fee structures," he explained.

"We can now let the children and other relations of our clients know that they have a simple and lower-cost avenue to access our wealth management expertise, to help them invest in a sensible way."

OpenInvest head of distribution Ravi Verma also highlighted the severe consequences of reduced financial advisers.

"The dramatic loss of advisers across the industry in recent years and the work required to service a client under the traditional personal advice model means that wealth management firms wanting to reach and help a broader audience must leverage innovative technology," he said.

"We are in the earliest stages of the greatest intergenerational transfer of wealth in history, with $3.5 trillion of wealth passing through the generations over the next two decades, strategic wealth management firms are reaching out to young people now.

"If firms aren't trying to help young adults now, then how can they expect them to come to you when they have grown their wealth, including via inheritance?"