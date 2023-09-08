Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Investment
Sponsored by

hmh Advisory launches online platform

BY CASSANDRA BALDINI  |  FRIDAY, 8 SEP 2023   12:19PM

Victorian firm hmh Advisory launched its online wealth management solution, catering to those who don't require full-scale financial advice.

The new solution, hmh onlineinvest, offers access to four diversified portfolios which cover a range of risk and return profiles all managed by the firm's financial services and investment committee, it said.

Each portfolio requires a minimum of $5000 and is being launched in partnership with OpenInvest.

The firm said the solution looks to meet the needs of two specific audiences.

Firstly, accounting clients of the firm who want professional portfolio assistance, while not requiring full personal financial advice, as well as the children and/or grandchildren of the firm's accounting and financial services clients who are also not at the stage of seeking full-service financial advice.

The firm's managing director Kristian Lunardello said the solution would enable it to help a much broader number of clients in their wealth-building journey.

Sponsored Video
Discover Generation Life: market leading investment provider

He further stated it also aligns with the firm's mission to service the needs of busy small-to-medium business owners, who make up the majority of clients.

"Since our founding over 45 years ago, hmh Advisory has sought to help our clients to successfully manage their businesses and feel confident about their financial future," he said.

"However, not every client wants or needs our traditional personal advice experience. Our new online solution means we can give our clients a choice in how they wish to access our wealth management expertise."

Meanwhile, hmh Advisory director and investment committee member for the solution Eli Staub added the firm is aware that personal financial advice is beyond the reach of many young adults.

"Due to the heavy compliance burden on the industry and resultant fee structures," he explained.

"We can now let the children and other relations of our clients know that they have a simple and lower-cost avenue to access our wealth management expertise, to help them invest in a sensible way."

OpenInvest head of distribution Ravi Verma also highlighted the severe consequences of reduced financial advisers.

"The dramatic loss of advisers across the industry in recent years and the work required to service a client under the traditional personal advice model means that wealth management firms wanting to reach and help a broader audience must leverage innovative technology," he said.

"We are in the earliest stages of the greatest intergenerational transfer of wealth in history, with $3.5 trillion of wealth passing through the generations over the next two decades, strategic wealth management firms are reaching out to young people now.

"If firms aren't trying to help young adults now, then how can they expect them to come to you when they have grown their wealth, including via inheritance?"

Read more: OpenInvestEli StaubKristian LunardelloRavi Verma
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Life Sherpa rolls out investment solution
Dealer group adopts profit-for-purpose model
Pascoe Partners, OpenInvest launch online investing solution
Spark Financial Group launches digital investing solution
Advice firm launches Sharia-compliant platform
AZ Sestante launches digital investing solution
Lifespan partners with OpenInvest to launch advice solution
New digital solution to close advice gap
Digital advice predicted to soar in 2022
J.P. Morgan joins OpenInvest

Editor's Choice

Funds SA selects new chief executive

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:50PM
Seven months on from announcing Jo Townsend's intention to step down from the top job, Funds SA has appointed her successor.

Former van Eyk chief cops permanent ban

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:22PM
The former chief of van Eyk Research Mark Thomas has copped a permanent ban from working in financial services by the corporate regulator.

Experience pathway enshrined in legislation

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:20PM
The highly anticipated legislation that recognises veteran financial advisers as professionals and exempts them from undertaking further qualifications has passed both houses of parliament.

Some explanations have missed the mark: Lowe

CASSANDRA BALDINI  |   12:17PM
Outgoing Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) governor Philip Lowe has spoken of the difficulty of navigating his tenure in an era dominated by social media and clickbait, and said he remains confident the bank's decisions supported the population's economic prosperity.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
SEP
14

Best Practice Forum on Managed Accounts & Model Portfolios 

OCT
26

Best Practice Forum on Retirement Income 

NOV
9

Technical Services Forum 

SEP
4-15

Best of Breed Global Research and Investment Program for Research Managers (BOB) 

SEP
20-21

Investment Operations Challenges 2023 Hybrid Conference 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Vincent Scully

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
LIFESHERPA PTY LTD
Vince Scully established Life Sherpa 10 years ago to democratise financial advice. With finfluencer heavyweights in his corner, the founder and chief executive just might have found the right formula to make financial advice affordable and accessible to those who need it most. Karren Vergara writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2023 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.