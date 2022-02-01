NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
LEARNING
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Executive Appointments

HESTA impact lead goes it alone

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  TUESDAY, 1 FEB 2022   12:29PM

HESTA's head of impact Mary Delahunty has established her own consultancy firm focused on authenticity in ESG.

Seven Advisory is Delahunty's new venture, leaving behind her role at the $66 billion industry fund after almost four years.

In a statement to Financial Standard, HESTA chief executive Debby Blakey confirmed Delahunty departed at the end of December.

"I'd like to thank her for her significant contribution to improving outcomes for our members," Blakey said.

"Mary will continue to work with the fund on a range of important projects."

Announcing the move, Delahunty said Seven Advisory is focused on "authentic, responsible and rewarding decisions in investments, social progress, equality, and the environment".

The firm offers services including modern slavery reporting, strategic planning, policy development, executive training, and reputation management services.

Despite all the progress made on the ESG front in Australia, "stakeholders are cynical and want more than words - investors, consumers and employees need to see authentic actions across the whole spectrum of operations before they trust what the company proclaims", she said.

"There are countless examples in companies where the saying and the doing don't match - whether it's proclaiming to progress gender equality while cloaking sexual discrimination in NDAs or committing to a net zero pathway while simultaneously funding lobbying efforts for more coal mines - stakeholders will recognise this and punish it," Delahunty said.

Citing the destruction of Juukan Gorge, Delahunty said Rio's Reconciliation Action Plan promoted the company's steps to progress the voice of First Nation's Peoples while the company simultaneously banned Traditional Owners from speaking publicly on matters of heritage and mining leases.

"It is this integrity gap that the emerging consumers, either through their buying power or their investments, will not stand for and nor should they," she said.

Delahunty was with HESTA for a total of nine years, having first joined in 2013 as general manager, business development and policy. Prior to HESTA she worked at Link Market Services for more than a decade.

In terms of the vacant role at HESTA, a spokesperson said: "We have an exciting program of work to continue to amplify the impact across our total portfolio investments and through advocating for change that benefits HESTA members. As a result, the head of impact role has been split into the general manager, responsible investment and the head of strategy."

"In 2022, we're growing our responsible investment team as we continue to develop our direct engagement program in collaboration with our internal Australian equities team.

"General manager of responsible investment Kim Farrant leads the RI team, reporting into HESTA chief investment officer Sonya Sawtell-Rickson. Last year, we expanded our advocacy team, which is now led by head of strategy Anna Claude."

Read more: HESTAESGMary DelahuntySeven AdvisoryDebby BlakeyJuukan GorgeLink Market Services
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

PRI hires from Spirit Super
Aware Super leads on climate action: IGCC
Super fund appoints ESG, listed equities lead
HSBC receives ESG accolades, criticism on same day
T. Rowe Price launches new impact fund
SSGA chief executive to retire
200% more ESG investments from sovereign funds
PGIM Real Estate appoints ESG lead for APAC
Plato readies new ESG strategies
HESTA leads trustee board diversity

Editor's Choice

Rest strengthens investment team

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:23PM
Rest has added a head of transformation, operational risk and governance to its investments team.

QIC launches multi-sector private debt capability

ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |   12:03PM
Following the launch of its private debt capability in 2021, QIC has added an Australian multi-sector private credit offering to its suite, appointing someone to lead it.

ASFA names new chair

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:08PM
The Association of Superannuation Funds of Australia appointed a new chair as the incumbent steps down after a two-year term.

APRA to continue scrutiny of trustees

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:20PM
The prudential regulator has outlined its policy and supervision priorities for 2022, saying its prime focus is rectifying sub-standard industry practices and eradicating unacceptable product performance.

Videos

Brought to you by

Get it Daily

Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Dermot Ryan
Co-Portfolio Manager, Income
AMP Capital Investors
Bronwyn Yates
Director, Client & Business Solutions
Russell Investments
Brett Davies
Partner
Legal Consolidated Barristers & Solicitors
Matt Siddick
Senior Director, Operational Risk Solutions
bfinance Australia

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
MAR
22

Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 

MAR
23

Advisers Big Day Out - Adelaide 

MAR
24

Advisers Big Day Out - Melbourne 

MAR
29

Advisers Big Day Out - Brisbane 

MAR
30

Advisers Big Day Out - Sydney 

Your Opinion

MORE POLLS

  Are you happy with the government's backflip on adviser education standards, saying 10 years' experience, a clean record and a tertiary-level ethics subject is satisfactory?

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Hans Kunnen

PRINCIPAL & CHIEF ECONOMIST
COMPASS ECONOMICS
In 2022, COVID-19 continues to loom over Australia's economic progress. During such uncertain times, Compass Economics founder and chief economist Hans Kunnen reminds us that it is important to keep the people behind the numbers front and centre. Karren Vergara writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
Professional Development
Products
Performance Tables
Mastheads
Copyright © 1992-2022 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.