HESTA impact lead goes it alone

HESTA's head of impact Mary Delahunty has established her own consultancy firm focused on authenticity in ESG.

Seven Advisory is Delahunty's new venture, leaving behind her role at the $66 billion industry fund after almost four years.

In a statement to Financial Standard, HESTA chief executive Debby Blakey confirmed Delahunty departed at the end of December.

"I'd like to thank her for her significant contribution to improving outcomes for our members," Blakey said.

"Mary will continue to work with the fund on a range of important projects."

Announcing the move, Delahunty said Seven Advisory is focused on "authentic, responsible and rewarding decisions in investments, social progress, equality, and the environment".

The firm offers services including modern slavery reporting, strategic planning, policy development, executive training, and reputation management services.

Despite all the progress made on the ESG front in Australia, "stakeholders are cynical and want more than words - investors, consumers and employees need to see authentic actions across the whole spectrum of operations before they trust what the company proclaims", she said.

"There are countless examples in companies where the saying and the doing don't match - whether it's proclaiming to progress gender equality while cloaking sexual discrimination in NDAs or committing to a net zero pathway while simultaneously funding lobbying efforts for more coal mines - stakeholders will recognise this and punish it," Delahunty said.

Citing the destruction of Juukan Gorge, Delahunty said Rio's Reconciliation Action Plan promoted the company's steps to progress the voice of First Nation's Peoples while the company simultaneously banned Traditional Owners from speaking publicly on matters of heritage and mining leases.

"It is this integrity gap that the emerging consumers, either through their buying power or their investments, will not stand for and nor should they," she said.

Delahunty was with HESTA for a total of nine years, having first joined in 2013 as general manager, business development and policy. Prior to HESTA she worked at Link Market Services for more than a decade.

In terms of the vacant role at HESTA, a spokesperson said: "We have an exciting program of work to continue to amplify the impact across our total portfolio investments and through advocating for change that benefits HESTA members. As a result, the head of impact role has been split into the general manager, responsible investment and the head of strategy."

"In 2022, we're growing our responsible investment team as we continue to develop our direct engagement program in collaboration with our internal Australian equities team.

"General manager of responsible investment Kim Farrant leads the RI team, reporting into HESTA chief investment officer Sonya Sawtell-Rickson. Last year, we expanded our advocacy team, which is now led by head of strategy Anna Claude."