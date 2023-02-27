Newspaper icon
HESTA hires from MLC Super for GM role

BY ELIZABETH FRY  |  MONDAY, 27 FEB 2023   12:48PM

HESTA has welcomed Wendy Forster-Smith as its new general manager of projects and transformation.

Forster-Smith joins from MLC Super, where she spent three years as the head of client enablement.

Before that, she worked at the National Australia Bank, most recently as the head of business delivery in the lender's corporate superannuation.

"It's fantastic to welcome Wendy Forster-Smith to HESTA during this time of growth and transformation for the fund,' said Sally Collins, HESTA chief financial officer.

"With deep expertise across wealth and super, Wendy is a proven leader with over 20 years' experience in overseeing major business change initiatives and uplifting member experiences.

"Wendy's appointment will support HESTA's continued strong growth and strengthen our business transformation capabilities, helping the Fund deliver key strategic initiatives that can deliver better experiences and retirement outcomes for our members."

"I'm delighted to join such a high-performing Fund and team, added Forster-Smith.

"What drew me to HESTA was the Fund's strong sense of purpose and focus on delivering excellent long-term returns for members. I'm looking forward to collaborating across the Fund to continue helping our members achieve a better financial future."

Posting on social media, the recruit said the time has come for her to spread her wings and begin a new adventure.

"To everyone, I have had the pleasure of working with at #nab mlc -thank you all for the memories, I have truly had a blast."

VIEW COMMENTS

