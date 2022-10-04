Hejaz launches financial advice service

Hejaz Financial Services has launched a faith and ethical dealer group to serve Muslim clients and those seeking ultra-ethical products.

Hejaz Financial Advisers intends to support financial advisers with an existing Muslim client base and in highly populated Muslim areas.

The dealer group also aims to be a 'broad church,' catering for advisers with clients from other faiths.

The group affixed that it's also suitable for advisers that want to help clients avoid greenwashed financial products.

Hejaz Financial Services chief operating officer Muzzammil Dhedhy commented that demand for sustainable, faith-based, and ethical financial products and services is growing.

There are over 800,000 Muslims living in Australia and Dhedy believes that financial advice needs to become more tailored to their customer demands.

"Australians want their investments to reflect their values, whether these are in line with religious principles or their moral compass," he said.

"We believe there is an opportunity to connect advisers who want to serve this rapidly expanding client need."

Hejaz Financial Advisers head of marketing and distribution Ali Ozyon said: "We've launched Hejaz Financial Advisers because we believe there is an affinity between advisers that want to better serve a Muslim clientele, those who are serving clients of other religions and those who want to help non-religious clients access ultra-ethical products."

He noted that many advisers struggle to find the resources they need to truly understand the ethical and ultra-ethical solutions on the market. Subsequently, the goal of the dealer group is to educate and empower advisers to effectuate industry change.

"We're encouraging advisers from all backgrounds to have values-based conversations with their clients and provide tailored advice that supports their financial, religious and ethical goals," Ozyon concluded.