Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Financial Planning
Sponsored by

Hejaz launches financial advice service

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  TUESDAY, 4 OCT 2022   12:38PM

Hejaz Financial Services has launched a faith and ethical dealer group to serve Muslim clients and those seeking ultra-ethical products.

Hejaz Financial Advisers intends to support financial advisers with an existing Muslim client base and in highly populated Muslim areas.

The dealer group also aims to be a 'broad church,' catering for advisers with clients from other faiths.

The group affixed that it's also suitable for advisers that want to help clients avoid greenwashed financial products.

Sponsored by iShares
Access 6 powerful tech themes in 1 ETF

Hejaz Financial Services chief operating officer Muzzammil Dhedhy commented that demand for sustainable, faith-based, and ethical financial products and services is growing.

There are over 800,000 Muslims living in Australia and Dhedy believes that financial advice needs to become more tailored to their customer demands.

"Australians want their investments to reflect their values, whether these are in line with religious principles or their moral compass," he said.

"We believe there is an opportunity to connect advisers who want to serve this rapidly expanding client need."

Hejaz Financial Advisers head of marketing and distribution Ali Ozyon said: "We've launched Hejaz Financial Advisers because we believe there is an affinity between advisers that want to better serve a Muslim clientele, those who are serving clients of other religions and those who want to help non-religious clients access ultra-ethical products."

He noted that many advisers struggle to find the resources they need to truly understand the ethical and ultra-ethical solutions on the market. Subsequently, the goal of the dealer group is to educate and empower advisers to effectuate industry change.

"We're encouraging advisers from all backgrounds to have values-based conversations with their clients and provide tailored advice that supports their financial, religious and ethical goals," Ozyon concluded.

Read more: Hejaz Financial AdvisersHejaz Financial ServicesAustraliaAli OzyonIslamic financeMuzzammil Dhedhy
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

BGL automates crypto trading
Practifi names senior director, go-to-market
APRA aims to bolster financial crisis response
JANA names Georgina Dudley new chief executive
Financial literacy in Australia drops by almost 10%
Defensive equities strategies protect against downturn: Report
What's the deal with managed funds?
Are Australia's wealthiest tight-fisted?
Investment industry veteran joins Rest board
Perpetual to acquire Pendal

Editor's Choice

CALI names chief executive

CASSANDRA BALDINI
The Council of Australian Life Insurers (CALI) has named Christine Cupitt as its inaugural chief executive.

Equipsuper restructures investment team

ANDREW MCKEAN
Equipsuper has made three senior hires after revisiting its investment strategies and team structure.

MLC launches first retail private equity fund

CHLOE WALKER
In a bid to provide retail investors with concentrated exposure to global private equity investments, the asset manager has launched its first retail private equity fund, the MLC Global Private Equity Fund.

Prime Financial acquires SMSF administrator

CHLOE WALKER
In a critical step in its ambition of becoming Australia's premier B2B SMSF administrator, Prime Financial Group has acquired Gold Coast-based SMSF Administrator Intello.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
NOV
10

Best Practice Series: Retirement Income Forum 

NOV
16

Technical Services Forum 

NOV
23-24

FPA Professionals Congress 

FEB
14

Chief Economists Forum 

FEB
16

Chief Economists Forum 

Your Opinion

MORE POLLS

  Is it acceptable for ratings research houses to double as product issuers?

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Richard Ivers

PORTFOLIO MANAGER - EQUITIES
PRIME VALUE ASSET MANAGEMENT LIMITED
Portfolio management isn't the easiest of gigs, but a little competition isn't unusual for Prime Value Asset Management's Richard Ivers. Andrew McKean writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2022 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.