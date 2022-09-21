HarbourVest Partners opens doors to Sydney office

HarbourVest Partners has opened a Sydney office, to be led by a former Challenger and AMP Capital executive.

The private markets specialist firm has been working with institutional and private wealth clients in Australia for more than three decades, but this marks its first local office.

HarbourVest said it has seen increased appetite for its investment solutions in Australia, driving the need for the on-the-ground presence. To date, HarbourVest has raised close to US$7 billion in Australia and New Zealand.

"The Sydney office is fully integrated into the firm's global network, providing clients with seamless access to primary funds, secondary transactions, direct co-investments, real assets and infrastructure, and private credit," HarbourVest said.

The office will be led by Warwick Mancini who is currently HarbourVest's principal, investor relations in Hong Kong. Mancini will be responsible for the business development activities and client relationships in both Australia and New Zealand.

Before joining HarbourVest in 2019, Mancini was a director at Challenger Investment Partners for more than six years. Prior to that he worked in hedge fund strategic services at Credit Suisse and also served as head of investment specialists, unlisted assets at AMP Capital.

"We are pleased to announce the expansion of our global network with the opening of our office in Sydney," HarbourVest managing director Peter Wilson said.

"The establishment of a local Australian presence reflects the significant growth of this region as well as the increased interest in the alternative assets classes we observe among investors in Australia and New Zealand."

He added that the firm is at an exciting stage in its evolution, growing its capabilities across Asia Pacific where it already has five other offices. The Sydney office marks the sixth in the region and 13th globally.

In total, HarbourVest has about US$100 billion in assets under management.