HALO acquires UK fund manager

The purchase of London-based Resilient Funds Management is set to fast-track the equities research and software firm's entry into UK and European markets.

The deal, funded by capital raising during HALO's IPO, marks a material milestone for the firm as it looks to formalise strategic distribution partner agreements in Europe.

Under the terms of the transaction, HALO will acquire all shares in Resilient, its only asset being its Authorised Status with the UK financial regulator.

The green light will permit HALO to offer its existing financial services model within the UK.

HALO will pay an upfront consideration of approximately $174,400, plus a deferred consideration of close to $700,000.

As part of the merger, HALO has appointed Karl Hughes as the chief executive of Resilient.

Hughes brings over 35 years of experience in financial services, most recently serving as a financial services consultant at Kalex Consulting in London.

In his new role, Hughes will be responsible for establishing and growing the HALO's European operations and assisting the company's management team in establishing strategic partnerships in the region.

HALO chief executive officer George Paxton said: "This acquisition provides the company with direct control of a well-established, licensed business and provides the perfect launchpad for HALO to expedite its international expansion and sell directly into the large and lucrative European market."

"The management team remains focused on delivering strong growth through strategic acquisitions and opportunistic partnerships to further its growth both onshore and overseas, in line its strategic growth plans."