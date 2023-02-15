Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Investment

HALO acquires UK fund manager

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  WEDNESDAY, 15 FEB 2023   12:27PM

The purchase of London-based Resilient Funds Management is set to fast-track the equities research and software firm's entry into UK and European markets.

The deal, funded by capital raising during HALO's IPO, marks a material milestone for the firm as it looks to formalise strategic distribution partner agreements in Europe.

Under the terms of the transaction, HALO will acquire all shares in Resilient, its only asset being its Authorised Status with the UK financial regulator.

The green light will permit HALO to offer its existing financial services model within the UK.

HALO will pay an upfront consideration of approximately $174,400, plus a deferred consideration of close to $700,000.

As part of the merger, HALO has appointed Karl Hughes as the chief executive of Resilient.

Sponsored Video
Get a step ahead of admin

Hughes brings over 35 years of experience in financial services, most recently serving as a financial services consultant at Kalex Consulting in London.

In his new role, Hughes will be responsible for establishing and growing the HALO's European operations and assisting the company's management team in establishing strategic partnerships in the region.

HALO chief executive officer George Paxton said: "This acquisition provides the company with direct control of a well-established, licensed business and provides the perfect launchpad for HALO to expedite its international expansion and sell directly into the large and lucrative European market."

"The management team remains focused on delivering strong growth through strategic acquisitions and opportunistic partnerships to further its growth both onshore and overseas, in line its strategic growth plans."

Read more: HALOResilient Funds ManagementKarl HughesGeorge PaxtonKalex Consulting
VIEW COMMENTS

Editor's Choice

Cboe Australia chief exits, successor named

KARREN VERGARA
Cboe Australia appointed a new chief executive, with the incumbent stepping down at the end March.

Super, advice class actions dampen CBA results

KARREN VERGARA
Despite reporting bumper profits this morning, Commonwealth Bank continues to put out fires from its misconduct stemming from the Hayne Royal Commission, as it looks to tackle several class actions in 2023.

Netwealth reports significant growth

ANDREW MCKEAN
Netwealth has reached $62.4 billion funds under administration (FUA) and posted record earnings in its H1 FY23 results.

Equity Trustees names super head

ANDREW MCKEAN
Equity Trustees has appointed Andrew Godfrey as executive general manager of its Superannuation Trustees Services business.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
FEB
16

Chief Economists Forum 

MAR
15

Technical Services Forum 

MAR
20-22

Conference of Major Superannuation Funds 

MAR
21

Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 

MAR
22

Advisers Big Day Out - Adelaide 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Andrew Pease

GLOBAL HEAD OF INVESTMENT STRATEGY
RUSSELL INVESTMENT GROUP
Andrew Pease has come a long way from his quiet hometown on the Bass Strait. One thing that has stayed with him throughout his impressive career in financial services is his down to earth nature. Chloe Walker writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2023 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.