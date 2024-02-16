Newspaper icon
GQG records US$10bn in inflows, eyes Abu Dhabi office

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  FRIDAY, 16 FEB 2024   12:35PM

GQG Partners reported US$10 billion of net flows for the full year ending 2023, while announcing plans for an office in Abu Dhabi.

The global boutique asset manager concluded the year with US$120.6 billion in funds under management (FUM), reflective of net flows and investment performance, according to chief executive Tim Carver.

"The growth in FUM reflects strong performance from out investment team and another great effort from our business team," he said.

FUM growth led to an 18.5% increase in net revenue year over year, reaching US$517.6 million in 2023, while net operating income rose by 15.7% to US$384.4 million.

"Our financial result is driven in large part by our investment performance over the long-term," he said, noting that all strategies outperformed their respective benchmarks on a three- and five-year basis.

Carver also announced the strategic initiative of launching an office in Abu Dhabi, viewing the Gulf region as critical for asset growth and investment opportunities. The opportunity to recruit global talent in Abu Dhabi is also viewed as a competitive advantage.

Separately, in an investor conference call, GQG managing director of global distribution Steve Ford emphasised the firm's strong commitment to investor relations in Australia. He highlighted GQG's leading position as the "top asset raiser" for global equity funds in Australia over a three-year span.

"Given our on-the-ground investments, our performance, and our access to distribution platforms, we are in a dominant position to capture future flows in Australia. While I can't predict the macro trends of flows in any country, including Australia, I'm confident in our ability to remain a leader in the categories we compete in," he said.

GQG declared a fourth quarter 2023 final dividend of 2.6 cents (US) per share.

Following this announcement, GQG's share price saw a 9.39% increase, as of 11:30 am.

