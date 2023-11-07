Newspaper icon
GQG Partners FUM declines

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  TUESDAY, 7 NOV 2023   12:09PM

GQG Partners has posted a US$1.9 billion reduction in its fund under management (FUM) in October.

The US-based boutique fund manager revealed in an ASX announcement that its FUM had fallen from US$105.8 billion as of September 30 to US$103.9 billion by the end of October, marking a downturn across all its core equity strategies.

Despite the monthly setback, GQG experienced a net inflow of US$8.5 billion during the first 10 months of 2023.

Meanwhile, its stock price experienced a modest uptick of 0.36% as at 10:30am.

Earlier this month, GQG confirmed it submitted a non-binding indicative proposal for a total acquisition of multi-boutique asset manager Pacific Current Group (PAC).

In pursuit of the deal, GQG has acknowledged the strategic value of a takeover of PAC and remains committed to considering alternative transaction structures to broker an alliance. However, they're yet to win over River Capital, the largest shareholder of PAC.

Separately, besieged Magellan Financial Group has slowed, but not stopped, the bleeding of its FUM.

The fund manager, in an ASX announcement on Monday, reported a month-on-month FUM reduction of $800 million as of the end of October, comprising of $300 million net retail outflows and $500 million net outflows from institutional investors.

On the same day, Magellan officially welcomed Kathy Kovacs to its board, marking the final step in the fund manager's board renewal initiated last November.

Kovacs, a director at HUB24 since July 2021, succeeds Colette Garnsey who's since retired.

The board renewal also included notable appointments such as former Janus Henderson chief executive Andrew Formica as non-executive chair, replacing Hamish McLennan, and former Pendal Group chair Deborah Page.

Notably, Formica stepped in as executive chair last month, following the departure of Magellan chief executive David George.

Read more: GQG PartnersASXAndrew FormicaColette GarnseyDavid GeorgeDeborah PageFunds managementHamish McLennanHUB24Janus HendersonKathy KovacsMagellan Financial GroupPacific Current GroupPendal GroupRiver Capital
VIEW COMMENTS

