GQG makes official bid for PAC

Pacific Current Group (PAC) confirmed it has has received a buyout offer from global fund manager GQG Partners (GQG), valuing the firm at $567.3 million.

PAC had been the subject of an initial buyout offer of $388 million by Regal Funds Management (Regal) and major shareholder River Capital in July.

This offer was swiftly followed by GQG, which said it would better Regal's deal despite not formally submitting an offer.

In late September Regal walked away, saying it had been "consistently disappointed" in dealing with the fund manager.

Yesterday, PAC said its independent board committee (IBC) considers GQG's proposal to represent an attractive value outcome for all PAC shareholders.

"GQG has indicated to PAC that it continues to see significant strategic merit in a combination with PAC, and GQG continues to explore alternative transaction structures," it said.

"The IBC expects to make an announcement once these discussions have been completed... There is no certainty that the GQG proposal will result in any transaction."

River Capital, which has a 19% stake in PAC, is not in support of GQG's proposal.

PAC already owns stakes in several boutique fund managers across the US, the UK, Europe, India, and Australia.

In September it bought into LA-based private credit and structured equity investment management firm Avante Capital Partners (Avante).

Interestingly, PAC also backed GQG in its infancy. It currently owns 4% of the Florida-based firm.