Government proposes framework for clearing and settlement services regulation

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  WEDNESDAY, 17 JAN 2024   12:04PM

The government has released the Corporations and Competition (CS Services) Instrument 2024, a new legislative proposal aimed at regulating clearing and settlement (CS) services.

The proposed instrument, issued under the authority of assistant treasurer Stephen Jones, outlines the framework for ASIC to enforce rules governing the conduct and activities of CS facility licensees and associated entities.

However, the imposition of such requirements is contingent on the minister's determination under section 828B of the Corporations Act 2001, which allows him to specify, by legislative instrument, the classes of CS services that can be regulated under the CS service rules.

In a parallel measure, the instrument also addresses the negotiation and arbitration process for accessing CS services under the Competition and Consumer Act 2010. Access to this regime is contingent on the services being declared as CS services through a ministerial declaration.

The instrument is designed to consider the impact of these regulations on the Australian economy, the integrity and stability of the financial system, and the competitive landscape of CS services.

It mandates that the minister must consult and consider advice from financial regulators including ASIC, the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC), and the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA).

The public consultation process for this exposure draft instrument is now open, allowing stakeholders to submit their views, which will inform the regulators' advice to the minister.

Treasury has assured that all submissions, including confidential ones, will be reviewed, but only shared with regulators.

