Government introduces FAR, CSLR Bills

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  WEDNESDAY, 8 MAR 2023   12:45PM

The Financial Accountability Regime and Compensation Scheme of Last Resort have been introduced to Parliament by Assistant Treasurer Stephen Jones.

The Financial Accountability Regime (FAR) Bill 2023 aims to promote accountability and responsible behaviour among entities in the banking, insurance, and superannuation industries, as well as their directors and most senior executives. By introducing a strengthened accountability framework, the FAR seeks to prevent misconduct that may harm consumers and the financial system.

The FAR imposes four key sets of obligations, including accountability, key personnel, deferred remuneration, and notification obligations.

Accountability obligations require entities and their top executives to conduct their businesses honestly and with care, skill, and diligence.

Key personnel obligations require entities to nominate senior executives responsible for all areas of business operations.

Deferred remuneration obligations require entities to defer at least 40% of variable remuneration (e.g., bonuses and incentive payments) for a minimum of four years and reduce variable remuneration for non-compliance with accountability obligations.

Notification obligations require entities to provide certain information to the regulator about their business, directors, and most influential executives. For entities above a certain threshold, to be determined by the Minister, preparing, and submitting accountability statements is mandatory.

The FAR will be jointly administered by APRA and ASIC with the regulators having powers to disqualify accountable persons and direct entities to reallocate responsibilities to address risks.

Meanwhile, the CSLR aims to provide monetary compensation to eligible consumers when a relevant entity fails to pay an AFCA determination awarding compensation in their favour.

Under the new law, eligible consumers can apply to the CSLR operator for payment if they have not been paid in accordance with the AFCA determination, and if eligibility criteria are met, the operator must compensate them up to $150,000.

The recent case of Dixon Advisory and Superannuation Services (DASS) emphasises the critical role of the CSLR in compensating eligible consumers. Despite DASS being ordered to pay $7.2 million for violating best interest obligations towards eight clients, 1700 complainants are still uncertain about receiving compensation.

In 2022, DASS administrators recommended that creditors vote in favour of a proposed deed of company arrangement that would see them receiving as little as 3.1 cents on the dollar.

The Financial Services Council (FSC) welcomed the introduction of the CSLR and FAR legislation into Parliament as a positive step towards the implementation of the Royal Commission into Banking, Superannuation and Financial Services industry.

FSC chief executive Blake Briggs said: "The Assistant Treasurer has got the balance right with the CSLR scheme, which will provide consumers with a safety net of up to $150,000 for eligible unpaid AFCA determinations."

"The CSLR will establish an industry funded scheme to protect consumers who have incurred losses while not excessively burdening customers and well-run organisations that have done nothing wrong with the costs of the scheme.

"The FAR will bring additional accountability measures for senior executives in prudentially regulated sectors, including superannuation, life insurance and banking and provides for penalties on those institutions."

CHOICE also welcomed the introduction of the CSLR and FAR laws, saying the new measures are critical for safeguarding consumers and holding financial institutions accountable for their actions.

"When you have lost money due to poor advice or misconduct, you should not be denied compensation simply because the firm that did the wrong thing goes out of business. The compensation scheme will close a missing link in Australia's financial system and ensure that many forgotten financial victims will receive the justice they deserve," CHOICE chief executive Alan Kirkland said.

"The Financial Accountability Regime has the potential to be a game-changer for corporate culture in Australia. Senior executives from the banking, insurance and superannuation industries will have greater personal accountability for misconduct that occurs under their watch."

Of note, CHOICE also wants to introduce civil penalties to strengthen the impact of FAR.

Read more: BankingFinancial Accountability RegimeAFCACHOICECompensation Scheme of Last ResortStephen JonesAlan KirklandBlake BriggsDixon AdvisoryFinancial Services CouncilGreat SouthernRoyal CommissionStirling FirstTimbercorpTrio Capital
