Government housing measures progress

BY CASSANDRA BALDINI  |  THURSDAY, 16 FEB 2023   12:56PM

The legislations to create the $10 billion Housing Australia Future Fund that will deliver 30,000 affordable homes has passed.

Minister for Housing, Julie Collins confirmed the legislation to deliver the single biggest investment in affordable and social housing in more than a decade passed the House of Representatives as well as two other bills pertaining to the National Housing Supply and Affordability Council and National Housing Finance and Investment Corporation.

"Our key legislation to establish the National Housing Supply and Affordability Council has now passed the House of Representatives, along with legislation to change the name of the National Housing Finance and Investment Corporation to Housing Australia and streamline its functions," she said.

"It will now head to the Senate, along with our legislation to establish the $10 billion Housing Australia Future Fund, which passed the lower house last night."

The key bill being Future Fund, aims to help tackle Australia's housing crisis by securing ongoing funding for social and affordable housing.

Fund returns will also deliver the government's commitments to help address "acute housing needs."

Including, $200 million for the repair, maintenance, and improvement of housing in remote Indigenous communities, $100 million for crisis and transitional housing options for women and children impacted by family and domestic violence and older women at risk of homelessness.

As well as, $30 million to build housing and fund specialist services for veterans who are experiencing homelessness or at-risk of homelessness.

In Parliament, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said: "A home to call your own, whether you own it or not is more than just a place to sleep."

"Our government believes every Australian deserves the security of a roof over their head that's why I support this legislation."

Collins added the legislation is a vital investment in the future of housing.

"We know it is desperately needed, and we will continue to work hard to deliver it," she said.

